Defensive end Leonard Williams and the New York Giants have a tall order for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. They will try to go 2-1 by defeating the San Francisco 49ers on the road. The Niners lost only once at Levi’s Stadium last season and started their 2023 campaign at 2-0.

The task gets tougher with Saquon Barkley sidelined due to an ankle injury. But it would be more challenging to beat a playoff team at their home field if the calls won’t go their way. That’s what football fans are arguing regarding a questionable call on Williams.

Did Leonard Williams commit a roughing the passer call on Brock Purdy?

The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov shared a video of Leonard Williams’ tackle on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. However, the 2016 Pro Bowler was called for a roughing the passer penalty even if it can be argued that he made a clean tackle.

That questionable call has one football fan commenting:

“NFL so soft now Bruh”

Another Twitter user said:

“If you don’t know ball then you agree with it”

Here are other reactions to the arguable roughing the passer infraction against Leonard Williams.

The roughing the passer call on Leonard Williams bailed out the 49ers with halftime looming. It extended San Francisco’s drive that ended in a Christian McCaffrey touchdown, extending the 49ers’ lead to 17-6.

Aside from Barkley, the New York Giants are also playing their Week 3 Thursday Night Football game without Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, and Azeez Ojulari.

Did the game officials miss Trent Williams’ punch?

While the men officiating the Giants-49ers game bestowed a questionable penalty on Leonard Williams, they might have missed the punch thrown by 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams. The All-Pro tackle let his fist go on Giants defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson before the first half ended.

Ejection is the penalty for any player who throws a punch in the game. However, the officials just canceled out the penalties stemming from their aggression. It will be a decision that football fans will also call out, and the league office will review.

Meanwhile, the Giants took advantage of their excellent field position by scoring a touchdown courtesy of running back Matt Breida. That score trimmed the 49ers’ lead to five, but they failed a succeeding two-point conversion.

This result may fire up Williams and the Giants' defense to stop the 49ers' offense and help pull an upset.