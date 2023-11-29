Cooper Kupp injury update: Latest on Rams WR for Fantasy Football Week 13

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have endured an up-and-down campaign in 2023. They are 5-6 and sit ninth in the NFC standings. Injuries have been a big problem for the Rams, with Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the offensive line struggling to stay healthy at the same time.

They put together one of their better performances of the season in their 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. Stafford had an efficient outing, completing 23 of 33 pass attempts for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Kyren Williams was the star of the show for the Rams, rushing for 143 yards and hauling in six catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a sensational outing.

Tight end Tyler Higbee also caught two touchdown passes, while wide receiver Tutu Atwell caught three passes for 76 yards. Kupp had a quiet outing, finishing with three catches for 18 yards. His underwhelming output could be the result of an injury he suffered during the game.

What happened to Cooper Kupp?

Kupp reportedly picked up an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Cardinals. During a catch-and-run attempt, the wide receiver tried to slam the brakes close to the sideline and cut inside to avoid a tackle. But he put too much pressure on his left ankle and began hobbling.

Kupp stayed in the game for the next play - Stafford's touchdown pass to Higbee - and immediately received some medical attention on the sideline. The wide receiver played 88% of the Rams' offensive snaps against the Cardinals but did not make a telling impact on the proceedings.

Cooper Kupp Injury Update

Kupp suffered an ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. He missed practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday in the week leading up to the game against the Cardinals.

Last week, Kupp said that he wasn't feeling 100% and the injury was frustrating. He missed the first four games of the season through injury and made a triumphant return, recording 118 receiving yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 and 148 yards against the Cardinals in Week 6. He has since failed to breach the 50-yard mark, failing to record at least 30 receiving yards in four of his five appearances.

When will Cooper Kupp return?

Despite Kupp's poor form and alleged injury, nothing suggests he'll sit out in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. The Rams' playoff dreams hinge on their performance in their last six games, and the team will hope that Kupp can turn around his recent form and help them punch their ticket to the postseason.