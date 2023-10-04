Cooper Kupp injury update: Latest on Rams WR for Fantasy Football Week 5

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has yet to play this season after starting the year on IR.

Kupp had an injured hamstring to begin the season which led to him being placed on the injured reserve. He has since had his 21-day practice window activated, but what is the status for Week 5?

Cooper Kupp injury update

Cooper Kupp will return to practice

Cooper Kupp was placed in injured reserve before the season after re-aggravating a hamstring injury that he suffered during training camp. By placing him on IR, it meant Kupp would have to miss the first four games, but could be back for Week 5.

Following Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams activated Kupp's 21-day practice window, which could set him up to return this week.

If Kupp does return to the lineup in Week 5, he should return to being the Rams' top receiver and one of the best receivers in the NFL.

What happened to Cooper Kupp?

Cooper Kupp has dealt with injuries in the past as he was placed on the IR to end his season in Week 10 of last year due to an ankle injury.

Kupp entered training camp healthy, but he injured his hamstring and had to take a few days off. Originally, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said it was a little tweak and it was going to be day-to-day.

"It's really day-to-day," McVay said. "He just felt a little tweak. It was a red zone route, just felt a little tightness in his hamstring. I don't think it's anything to be overly concerned with but [we] want to be able to be smart with him and I'm hopeful to get him back out here sooner than later."

Unfortunately, Kupp reaggravated his hamstring later on in training camp which forced him to be placed on IR.

When will Cooper Kupp return?

Cooper Kupp is eligible to return to the Rams lineup this week when Los Angeles hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

As of right now, the Rams haven't confirmed that Kupp will return this Week, but all signs point to that happening. The star wide receiver has already returned to practice, and Sean McVay spoke about how excited he is to see Kupp and Puka Nacua on the field together.

“Anytime that you're able to add a player like (Kupp) into the mix, we're going to be better," McVay said. "Figuring out how to be able to utilize both of them, those are champagne problems. That's something that we've kind of thought about, but I think it's situationally specific.”

Getting Kupp back will be a big help to the Rams offense, which is averaging 24.5 PPG this season.

In his NFL career, Kupp has caught 508 passes for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns. Since being drafted in 2017, Kupp has been a reliable receiver but really became one of the NFL's best in 2021 as he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

