Cooper Kupp Rumors: Rams reunion still on the table as Les Snead discusses WR's future

Cooper Kupp announced last month that the LA Rams were seeking to trade him "immediately," potentially bringing an end to his eight-year spell with the franchise. While there haven't been any further updates on where the wideout could land in the offseason via trade, there is now a possibility that Kupp remains with the LA franchise for the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, Rams general manager Les Snead discussed the probability of Kupp returning for the team in the 2025 season as a last resort.

"There's a scenario, but when you get into probabilities, that would be the least likely," Snead said. "I don't want to tell you no today and then next week, he's a Ram. You see what I mean? But you see what we're trying to do. We're working to try to find a partner and a next chapter for Cooper and ourselves."

Snead's comments come two days after Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team has not had conversations about restructuring his deal.

Although the Rams have not completely given up on Cooper Kupp returning for next season, they will be monitoring a few wideouts for the future in the upcoming NFL draft as well.

Cooper Kupp expressed disappointment at being informed of the Rams' decision to trade him

When Cooper Kupp announced that the Rams were looking to trade him last month, he expressed his disappointment but was also grateful to them for giving him a platform.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Kupp wrote.

"I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career."

The Rams drafted Cooper Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2021. Kupp also led the Rams to the Super Bowl that season, winning the MVP award in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his eight years, Kupp has racked up 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns on 634 receptions.

