Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna gets emotional as Seahawks make them feel at home following WR’s $45,000,000 deal

Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna Marie Kupp was grateful for the Seattle Seahawks' hospitality after her husband signed with the team. This was following his being released by the Los Angeles Rams. She conveyed her sentiments in an Instagram story on Friday.

Ad

Cooper Kupp signed with the Seahawks on March 14, having spent eight years with the Rams. Seattle signed the 31-year-old receiver to a three-year deal worth $45 million, where he returned home to the state of Washington, as he had grown up in Yakima.

Anna Marie posted an Instagram story featuring care packages from the Seahawks that had been opened possibly by the couple's children. The photo featured opened boxes with team swag littering the floor.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The boys tore into their Seahawks care packages. Feeling so welcomed by this new organization," Anna Marie wrote along with the story.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna IG STORY

The welcome came just a week or so after Cooper's sudden release from the Rams, where he had played since being drafted in 2017 and was named Super Bowl MVP in 2022.

Ad

Cooper Kupp and family excited about the new journey

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Cooper Kupp signed with the Seahawks, which he announced in a dual Instagram post with Anna Marie on March 14. The photo featured Cooper in Seahawks gear with "Coming Home" written in the background.

Ad

"Washington across my chest. Let's go!!!!!" he captioned the photo. The two added Skylar Grey's song "Coming Home" to signify his homecoming.

The transfer to Seattle comes after what Anna Marie had termed a "difficult" departure from Los Angeles. On March 12, barely days after Cooper's release, she expressed her solidarity on Instagram.

"Wherever we go, wherever we land, is going to be so f------ lucky to have you in their building," Anna Marie wrote. "You have the ability to turn the tides of any organization you step foot into."

Ad

Her message went on: "The man that you are, the leader that you embody, the brother on and off the field. The standard you hold yourself to and bring others along in your pursuits. People want to be better because of who you are and how you conduct your business."

Cooper and Anna Marie also shared an Instagram Reel celebrating their time in Los Angeles, with highlights of his Rams career.

Ad

"Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come," Cooper captioned that post.

The clip had shots from the 2017 NFL Draft and the team's 2022 Super Bowl win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.