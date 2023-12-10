Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie hypes 'baby daddy' as Rams face Ravens in Week 14 clash 

Cooper Kupp is back to full health and attempting to help the Los Angeles Rams regain their playoff position. Anna Marie Kupp is looking forward to watching her husband play against one of the toughest teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Los Angeles Rams posted photos of the team arriving at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday morning. Kupp was among the players photographed and arrived in a matching beige sweat set.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anna Marie Kupp shared the post on her Instagram story and captioned the photo, showing her excitement for her 'baby daddy.'

Anna Marie Kupp is a fan of the Los Angeles Rams Instagram post.

Cooper Kupp injury update

Cooper Kupp started the 2023 NFL season on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury that plagued him during training camp. In his absence, rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua evolved into the Rams' top receiver. Since Kupp's return in Week 5, Nacua has continued to take most of the workload.

The Rams were cautious about Kupp's hamstring injury upon his return. However, in the eight games he has played this season, he has just 33 catches for 432 yards and just two touchdowns.

This season's hamstring ailment comes after he was limited to nine games last season due to an ankle injury. In 2022, he appeared in nine games and had 812 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Rams and the wide receiver agreed to a three-year contract worth $80.1 million in June 2022, which runs through 2026.

How many kids do Cooper Kupp and his wife Anna have?

Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Maria Kupp were high school sweethearts. The couple married in June 2015 at the Oakshire Estate & Airfield in Yakima, Washington. The couple wed while still in college at Eastern Washington University, two years before Kupp was drafted by the Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The couple has three sons together: Cooper Jameson, who is four years old, and Cypress Stellar, who is two years old. They announced the birth of their youngest son, Solas Reign, in June 2023.