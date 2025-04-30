Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie shares 5-word message for George Kittle’s wife after 49ers TE’s contract extension

Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Marie, reacted to George Kittle's contract extension with the 49ers. Kittle has signed a four-year contract extension with the Niners worth around $76.4 million and has become the highest-paid tight end player in the history of the NFL.

Ad

George Kittle's wife, Claire, congratulated her husband on the announcement of the big news. Mrs. Kittle, who is known for actively sharing posts on her Instagram account where she boasts around 392K followers, posted a few pictures with her husband along with an encouraging message for the tight end in the caption.

"Beyond proud of you @gkittle you’ve manifested this ❤️The Peoples TE is back again!"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, reacted to the post in the comment section with a five-word message. She wrote:

"So happy for you both!!"

Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie (Omage Source: Instagram/@clairekittle)

George Kittle has been an integral part of the 49ers for seven years now. He started his journey with the team in 2017 when he became the fifth-round 146th pick in the draft.

Ad

The 49ers' general manager, John Lynch, also expressed his happiness at Kittle's new contract extension and said (via The Guardian):

"George’s leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL.”

Ad

His contract will run through the 2029 season.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, reacts to George Kittle's contract extension with the 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, also reacted to George Kittle's new contract with the 49ers. She has reshared Rubicon Talent's post on her Instagram story along with a solid four-word message, which says:

"The band is back together!!!!"

Ad

Still from Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram story/@kristinjuszczyk

George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk have been part of the 49ers since 2017, and they will continue their journey together with them. In March 2025, shockingly, the 49ers released Juszczyk, but within a week, they re-signed him with a two-year contract extension worth around $8 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.