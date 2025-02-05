Cooper Kupp's wife Anna pens a heartfelt note for Rams WR amid trade speculations

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp may soon get traded. His wife, Anna Marie Kupp, shared an emotional message on Instagram about their time in LA and the uncertainty ahead.

Anna started by sharing her love for the city and reminiscing about when she and Cooper got married at just 21 years old. They were young and full of dreams, unsure of where Cooper’s football career would take them.

When the Rams selected Cooper Kupp as the 69th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, they felt overjoyed. Moving to the West Coast was exciting, but it also brought uncertainty.

At first, Anna felt nervous and overwhelmed. Coming from a small town, she struggled to find her place in such a big city. With no family nearby and few connections, she wondered how she would fit in. The early years were difficult as she learned how to support Cooper in his demanding career, handle complicated relationships and meet family expectations.

Despite the challenges, she and Cooper grew to love Los Angeles. They made lifelong friends, built a home and started a family.

"We had our babies here, met our best friends here, grew up together here. God, it has been such an unbelievable chapter in our life that I am so grateful for. Sobbing thinking that it has to end. I truly am so humbled to have been able to spend the last 9 years in this beautiful place we made our home," Anna wrote in the caption.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who have made it so unbearably hard to say goodbye. I love you LA."

Cooper Kupp and Anna Kupp have been together since high school and tied the knot in June 2015. They have three children together, Cooper Jameson, Cypress Stellar and Solas Reign.

Cooper Kupp's wife looked back at 'most exhausting' January

On January 15, Anna Marie Kupp shared on Instagram that it had been the “most exhausting” month of her life alongside posting a series of personal photos.

One picture showed Anna spending time with other Rams wives and girlfriends. Another photo featured Anna cheering at a Rams game with their young son.

Anna also posted a photo of herself massaging Cooper’s head.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @annamariekupp)

But the most surprising moment in her post was a joke about former Philadelphia Eagles player Fletcher Cox, who playfully flipped her off during a game.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @annamariekupp)

The Kupps’ tough month reflected the Rams’ season.

The team won a big playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, 27-9. However, they lost a close match to the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-22.

