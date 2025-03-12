Cooper Kupp Trade Rumors: Cowboys eyeing $80,100,000 WR ahead of looming Rams exit

The Los Angeles Rams have made it known that they are shopping All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp and are looking to offload his contract. Currently, he has two years remaining on his three-year, $80.1 million contract. Furthermore, the 2025 season has a $29.78 million cap hit and the 2026 season has a $27.33 million cap hit attached to it.

Teams have not officially made the move to acquire him, but NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright reported that the Dallas Cowboys are in the mix to acquire the wide receiver.

This could be interesting as the Cowboys, and any other team, could wait until the LA Rams either significantly lower the asking price or cut him to make Kupp an unrestricted free agent. If he is cut, the team acquiring him will not be tied to his current contract.

Kupp had a lackluster season with the LA Rams where he recorded 67 catches on 100 targets for 710 yards (10.6 yards per reception) with six receiving touchdowns in 12 games (11 starts). It will be interesting to see which team officially lands the 31-year-old.

Why Dallas Cowboys make sense as potential landing spot for Cooper Kupp

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the bigger landing spots to acquire Cooper Kupp, whether it be in a trade to not worry about any team signing him or as an unrestricted free agent. The Cowboys have made a significant amount of cap space available after quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb both restructured their contracts to create over $50 million in cap space.

One of the bigger team needs for the Cowboys is at the wide receiver position to line up alongside Lamb. The offense needs an additional playmaker and Cooper Kupp could be that. He provides a lot of experience as well as a Super Bowl championship under his belt, so this could be a great addition to a team looking to replace Brandin Cooks, who is an unrestricted free agent.

The current wide receivers on the Cowboys' roster are as follows:

CeeDee Lamb

Jalen Tolbert

KaVontae Turpin

Jonathan Mingo

Jalen Brooks

Ryan Flournoy

The Dallas Cowboys could use another WR that has proven to have production at an elite level. With how owner Jerry Jones operates, not wanting to build the team through free agency, this could be a trade piece that significantly helps their overall offense.

Do you think the Dallas Cowboys are a good fit for Cooper Kupp? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

