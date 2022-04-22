"I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else" - Cooper Kupp unbothered by star WRs breaking the bank this offseason 

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp had arguably one of the best seasons ever for a wide receiver and it culminated in a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

With such a historic season, one might think that Kupp would relish the opportunity to become the highest-paid receiver in the game. However, the All-Pro receiver's mindset is nothing of the sort.

Here's what he had to say about potentially becoming the highest-paid receiver:

"I don't think that's the approach that I take. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else."

Kupp is keenly aware of the salaries of the top receivers in the league today. Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders on a five-year, $141.25 million contract.

Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Shortly thereafter, former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, who signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract with $72.2 million guaranteed.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter More Tyreek Hill contract details: The $72.2 million becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the 2023 league year. The other $52.535 million is fully guaranteed at signing. More Tyreek Hill contract details: The $72.2 million becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the 2023 league year. The other $52.535 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

That Kupp is not concerned with becoming the highest-paid receiver in the NFL will certainly be a relief for Rams general manager Les Snead.

Is Cooper Kupp deserving of being the highest-paid receiver in the NFL today?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cooper Kupp

The numbers from 2021 speak for themselves. He won the unofficial "triple crown" of statistics, meaning that he finished first in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). His 1,947 receiving yards is second all-time to only Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson, who holds the record with 1,964. The top performing receiver arguably deserves to be the highest-paid receiver. He also finished second in all-time receptions for the year. New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas tops the list with 149.

If those statistics weren't enough, take into account that the Pro Bowl receiver was also named MVP of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished the game with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the game. He was also responsible for drawing multiple pass interference calls against the Bengals during the decisive game-winning drive.

In a league where the stats don't lie, the Los Angeles Rams' star certainly has the ability to one day become the highest-paid receiver.

