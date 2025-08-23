Cooper Rush’s daughter Ayla cheers for Ravens QB as Baltimore dominates Commanders during preseason week 3 clash

While the Ravens were closing out their preseason with another win, it was the daughter of QB Cooper Rush who drew attention off the field.

On Saturday, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an image of her 4-year-old daughter, Ayla Patricia, on Instagram stories. Ayla was clapping and cheering from the stands during Baltimore’s 30-3 victory over Washington at Northwest Stadium.

For the Rush family, the moment is more than a child’s game-day excitement. They are continuing their adjustment to life in Baltimore after Cooper Rush signed with the Ravens this spring.

Cooper Rush’s daughter Ayla cheers

Ayla was born in April 2021. Lauryn frequently documents family life around the NFL on social media, from contract signings to game-day outfits.

Lauryn has leaned into her new team colors. Once known for wearing Cowboys blue and silver on Sundays, she now showcases purple-and-black gameday fits.

She documented her Ravens debut look during the preseason opener. She wore a fitted black top with a corset cut, paired with relaxed black denim and sneakers trimmed in Ravens purple, according to Yahoo Sports.

“Game day fits are back in black 🏈💜🖤” she wrote on Instagram.

The veteran quarterback was Dak Prescott’s backup before inking a two-year deal in March to become Lamar Jackson’s understudy.

Baltimore finishes strong with flash from Cooper Rush

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Baltimore ended its preseason play at 4-0, relying on its depth players to dominate Washington. Rookie cornerback Keyon Martin made the defensive play of the game with a pick-six.

Newcomer linebacker David Ojabo earned a stoppage of a fourth-down run, ending Washington's best first-half drive. Kicker Tyler Loop drilled three field goals from 46, 52 and 61 yards.

Cooper Rush was efficient against Washington. He completed all five of his pass attempts for 59 yards, taking the offense into scoring position before exiting at halftime.

He’s gone 11-of-13 for 95 yards across three exhibition appearances. This stat line underscores his ability to keep the offense moving while avoiding mistakes.

The Ravens will turn their attention to their regular-season opener when Lamar Jackson and other starters return to action.

