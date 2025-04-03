"Doubt he'll ever be Cooper Rush": Skip Bayless delivers clear verdict on Joe Milton's move to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been busy, and they've continued being active as they acquired quarterback Joe Milton from the New England Patriots this morning. The Cowboys sent the Patriots a fifth-round pick in return for Milton and a seventh-round pick.

The Cowboys lost backup QB Cooper Rush this offseason as he signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Rush served as Prescott's backup for the last four seasons and has gone 9-5 in 14 starts. Trey Lance is also left unsigned.

While Milton will now be Prescott's backup, lifelong Cowboys fan and critic Skip Bayless aired criticism of Milton upon the team acquiring him. He compared him to Rush and said he won't ever be him, and there are a lot of question marks regarding him.

Bayless Tweeted:

"Joe Milton has great size/big potential - had a nice reg-season finale for the Pats vs mostly Buff backups - but college career at Mich/Tenn was roller-coaster ride of great and shaky. Hence: 5th round. Doubt he'll ever be Cooper Rush. But what backup is, except Baltimore's?"

Milton played six seasons of college football, piling up a 13-8 record. Last season as a rookie, Milton played in the Patriots' regular season finale and completed 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown.

The Dallas Cowboys are contractually tied down to Dak Prescott for awhile

Dak Prescott during Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

While the Dallas Cowboys just acquired a new quarterback, they are tied down to Dak Prescott for at least four more seasons.

Before the start of the 2024 season, the Cowboys gave Prescott a four-year $240 million contract extension, which includes $231 million guaranteed. At roughly $60 million per season, Prescott is the league's highest-paid quarterback.

Joe Milton being acquired won't pose a threat to Prescott losing his spot any time soon due to his contract. However, if Prescott gets hurt and misses significant time, and if Milton plays well in his absence, there may be a QB controversy in Dallas.

For now, Prescott will continue to lead the Cowboys for years to come.

