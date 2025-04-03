Emmanuel Acho hints at Joe Milton III eventually replacing Dak Prescott for Cowboys

Quarterback Joe Milton III and a 2025 seventh-round pick were sent to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick sent to the New England Patriots. This move was a bit of a surprise, but the Cowboys now have locked down their backup quarterback after losing Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

Emmanuel Acho discussed the trade on Fox Sports' "The Facility," with regard to Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I'm not suggesting that Joe Milton is any threat to Dak Prescott, right here, right now," Acho said. "But it would be ignorant to not identify this is a Cowboys quarterback origin story. Cowboys haven't drafted a quarterback high since 2002 Quincy Carter out of the University of Georgia … So, this means something, because this is how the Cowboys do business."

Acho, also working for the Dallas Cowboys in the media side of things before joining Fox, also mentioned that this could be a sign that Dak Prescott's days with the team could be winding down.

"And I know the Cowboys well enough, including Jerry Jones, having cut my checks, not as a player, but as an employer in the media, I know the Cowboys well enough to know this is how Cowboys’ starting quarterbacks are birthed,” Acho added.

Joe Milton III played one game last season with the Patriots, completing 22 of 29 passes (75.9%) for 241 yards with one passing touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys hinted at this trade a few days ago

The Cowboys have been attempting to upgrade their roster and they were not quiet about saying the roster as currently constituted was not finalized. While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones talked about how the team was still in acquisition mode.

"We're not done yet," Jones said via Bleacher Report. "We still got some things that are out standing that we're trying to get done. Missed a few guys along the way, too, in terms of the number just being a lot higher than we thought it would be on a couple guys. Overall, we're real pleased with what we were able to do with our roster and helped the team."

The Cowboys still could be in the market for some additions ahead of the NFL draft, but it will be interesting to see what they can do going forward to continue bolstering their roster.

