After spending the last five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper Rush has officially been signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Almost a day after his signing with the Ravens, the quarterback's wife Lauryn penned down a brief message, bidding her final goodbye to the Cowboys fans.

Ad

On Wednesday, Lauryn Rush shared an Instagram post from Cooper's account in which he expressed his gratitude for receiving such an exciting opportunity from the Ravens. She also attached a note in which she detailed her emotions about transitioning from Dallas to Baltimore:

"Best 8 years of my life. We started our life here... I watched my very best friend and LOML live out his dreams and make all mine come true. We got engaged here, bought our first home, had two babies and made some of the best friends along the way. Cowboys Nation will always hold a Texas sized piece of my heart."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn gets 100% real about their rollercoaster journey with Cowboys (Image Source: Lauryn/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cooper Rush and the Ravens agreed on a two-year deal worth $12.2 million. The contract comes with an average annual salary of around $6.1 million, according to Spotrac.

Ad

Cooper Rush opens up about excitement to join Baltimore Ravens

Following his signing with the Ravens, Cooper Rush made an appearance on "The Lounge Podcast" to talk about his excitement about joining the new team. Talking about how he has been "super excited” to start his journey with the Ravens, the quarterback said:

"It kind of came out of nowhere, and [I] was super excited when my agent said the Ravens called. Obviously, from afar, there in Dallas, you see the Ravens are a well-run, good organization. Obviously, tons of success, especially recently. So, I was like, wow, okay, this is sweet. It materialized, and here we are.” [0:28]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rush’s signing with the Ravens attracted reactions from not just the fans and his wife Lauryn but also Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys star shared a three-word message:

"Thank you brother"

Now in an organization that has seen a lot of recent success, Rush can build himself into a solid backup to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.