Dak Prescott sends 3-word message to Cooper Rush after former Cowboys QB signs $12,200,000 deal with Ravens

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott posted a short message to his veteran backup Cooper Rush after he left for the Baltimore Ravens.

Prescott, the Cowboys' franchise QB since 2016, and Rush, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017, were teammates for almost eight seasons.

Prescott shared a news story about Rush signing with the Ravens on his Instagram Story on Monday.

"Thank you brother," Prescott wrote.

Dak Presscott's IG Story for Cooper Rush

Rush's exit comes after he put together a 9-5 mark as a starter for Dallas. He had eight starts in 2024 following Prescott's season-ending hamstring strain. During his Cowboys career, Rush passed for 18 touchdowns with only eight interceptions.

The Cowboys need a backup for Dak Prescott

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Cooper Rush's new contract with the Baltimore Ravens is for two years and will be worth a maximum of $12.2 million, with $4.2 million guaranteed. The deal is a large raise from his old two-year $6 million contract with Dallas and makes him the first backup of Lamar Jackson.

The Cowboys are at a crossroads in terms of making crucial decisions on their QB depth chart. With Rush's exit and Trey Lance entering free agency, only Will Grier remains as the sole backup on the roster behind Dak Prescott. Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones has said that the team is likely to look to the 2025 NFL draft to fill this gap.

"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft," Jones said on Feb. 24 via Bleacher Report. "I don't know where that's going to be. That's why we gave a (fourth-round pick) for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think."

Dallas has the No. 12, No. 44 and No. 76 selections in the first three rounds of the next draft, which will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin, beginning on April 24.

