"That's something we'll look at"- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones makes his feelings known on drafting Dak Prescott's potential successor

The Dallas Cowboys have lost some talent through the 2025 NFL Free Agency period and the most recent player to sign elsewhere was backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal worth up to $12.2 million. On the Dallas side, the team is going to need to address the backup quarterback position.

While discussing the backup quarterback position, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones discussed how the team wants to get a young backup quarterback to learn from Dak Prescott.

"We will evaluate the whole situation. You're always wanting to have a young guy coming, that's always a preference, and certainly that's something we'll look at in the draft is to see if there's a young guy to start bringing along. Obviously we were focused on Trey [Lance] there when we traded for him and he was our young guy if you will, that we were bringing along.

But all of those are things that we will start to evaluate with this draft, coach Schottenheimer, coach [Steve] Shimko, and Clayton [Adams] and that group, what's available out there, what's going to be in the draft and make the best decision in terms of what we're going to have behind Dak."

Last season, Dak Prescott was limited to eight games and completed 185-of-286 (64.7%) of his passes for 1,978 yards with 11 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions. It will be interesting to see what the Dallas Cowboys do with the backup quarterback situation.

Who have the Dallas Cowboys lost in the 2025 NFL Free Agency period?

The Dallas Cowboys are not typically involved in free agency in terms of signing players, but they have six players who were on last season's team now signed elsewhere. Two players that left have signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars are cornerback Jourdan Lewis for three years, $30 million, while offensive tackle Chuma Edoga signed a two-year, $7 million deal.

The Carolina Panthers signed running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year, $6.25 million contract, Dallas' starting running back last season. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence signed a three-year, $32.5 million contract to join the Seattle Seahawks, and defensive end Chauncey Golston has joined the rival New York Giants to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

Then, of course, we have the Cooper Rush signing with the Baltimore Ravens. The team lost some key pieces and there are still eight players who remain unsigned at the time of writing.

