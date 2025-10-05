Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn hypes up QB ahead his first game as Ravens starter vs Texans amid Lamar Jackson's injury

Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn Rush, will attends her first game as an NFL starter’s wife on Sunday in Week 5 game versus the Houston Texans at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.Four hours before kickoff, Lauryn reposted Ravens' official Instagram Post, which read, &quot;It’s gameday in Baltimore.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @laurynn.rush)Cooper will step in on Sunday since Lamar Jackson is ruled out with a hamstring injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of last week’s game against the Chiefs.Cooper was confirmed as the Ravens’ starting quarterback and began practicing with the starters on September 29. That gave Rush a full week to prepare before the Week 5 game.He previously filled in for Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys and signed with Baltimore Ravens this offseason to back up Lamar Jackson.The Ravens and Texans both have one win and three losses this season.The Ravens have struggled lately, losing three of their last four games. On the other hand, the Texans are coming off a big win, shutting out the Titans 26-0 last week.Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn's game-day OOTD turned heads at Ravens vs. BrownsCooper Rush’s wife, Lauryn, grabbed attention at the Ravens versus Browns game on September 14 with her stylish game-day outfit. She wore a black backless top with thin chain straps that crisscrossed behind her shoulders, paired with high-waisted black jeans.Source: (Via Instagram/ @laurynn.rush)The game itself was a big win for the Ravens, who beat the Browns 41-17 at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Week 2 of the season.Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns, Devontez Walker scored twice, and Roquan Smith returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Browns struggled, with Joe Flacco losing a key fumble and rookie Dillon Gabriel adding a late score.Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn sent 4-word message for QB after he signed with RavensOn March 18, Cooper Rush signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. It is worth $6.2 million and could go up to $12.2 million with bonuses. His wife, Lauryn, posted a photo on Instagram with Cooper and their two children. &quot;Year 9 in Baltimore,&quot; Lauryn wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCooper and Lauryn Rush tied the knot in May 2020. Together, they share two daughters, Ayla and Evelyn.