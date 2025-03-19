Cooper Rush's wife Lauryn sends 4-word message as he joins Ravens as backup QB

Cooper Rush’s wife, Lauryn, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a picture with her husband and kids as the family arrived in Baltimore for their new journey. She captioned,

“Year 9 in Baltimore 🐦‍⬛ 💜”

The picture was taken at a facility arranged by the Baltimore Ravens. An excited Rush shared a clip on his IG story and later changed his profile picture on IG.

Lauryn and Cooper arrived in Baltimore after the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Cooper Rush, signed a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. His current deal is worth $6.2 million, with $4.2 million guaranteed, and an upper limit of $12.2 million with incentives. Rush will now serve as the backup QB to Lamar Jackson.

Rush joined the Cowboys in 2017 as an undrafted free agent straight out of Central Michigan. He served as the backup to Dak Prescott for three seasons before being released in 2020 for a short stint. He was traded to the NY Giants and replaced by Andy Dalton before returning to the Cowboys as a replacement for the injured Prescott.

Rush continued serving as the backup for the Cowboys' star QB. His best career phase came in 2022 when he led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record and posted 1,051 passing yards and five touchdowns. In 2024, he started in eight games, passing for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite this, the Cowboys picked Trey Lance to start in Week 18. Rush was due his full incentive had he started the last game, but the Cowboys benched him and saved $250,000 in payment to Rush.

When Rush announced his new signing on social media, Prescott shared an emotional message for him. Prescott wrote,

“Thank you, brother [heart emoji].”

Lauryn Rush and Cooper Rush enjoy vacation in Hawaii

The announcement came while the couple was enjoying their vacation in Maui, Hawaii, last week. Lauryn posted several pictures on her IG and stories from the trip while they stayed at the Waldorf Astoria Resort in Grand Wailea, Maui, which costs over $1,000 a night for a couple.

Lauryn took multiple pictures with her husband and some of the other members of their group, which included Jack Campbell, Cole Kmet, Sam LaPorta, Dan Skipper, and their respective partners.

Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn Rush's IG status with their daughters

They returned from their getaway trip last weekend, and Lauryn quickly dressed up her daughters, Ayla Patricia, and Evelyn Frances, for their next destination—Baltimore.

