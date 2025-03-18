Cooper Rush and his wife Lauryn enjoyed in Maui before ex-Cowboys QB's $12,200,000 deal with Ravens

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush’s wife, Lauryn Rush, took to Instagram on Sunday and posted pictures from her recent getaway trip. She was vacationing at a Waldorf Astoria resort in Grand Wailea, Maui, which costs nearly $1,000 a night for a pair.

Ad

Lauryn took multiple pictures during her vacation, including a romantic photo with her husband, as the sun set in the backdrop. Lauryn was dressed in a casual, loose one-piece, while Cooper wore a casual white shirt with black shorts.

In another photo, she embraced Rush while posing in a light orange-colored one-piece dress. Meanwhile, Rush kept it simple with a grey polo T-shirt, a pair of black Nike shorts and a black cap. She captioned:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This & a fat coconut macadamia nut latte ☀️🌺”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Last week, Laurynn Rush posted more photos from her Hawaii trip on Instagram. She captioned:

“In Hawaii with my bestie 🤍”

Ad

The couple wasn’t alone on the trip, as they were joined by some familiar faces from the football world. Their company included Meg Campbell, wife of Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell; Emily Jarosz, fiancée of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet; Callie Dellinger, fiancée of Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta; Mackenzie Skipper, wife of Detroit Lions OT Dan Skipper; and NFL journalist Carley Johnston.

This followed a big news on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens signed Cooper Rush to a two-year deal worth $12.2 million, with $4.2 million guaranteed.

Ad

Lauryn and Cooper Rush enjoy family time before moving to Baltimore

Cooper and Lauryn have been spending a lot of time together during this offseason break. Just a few weeks ago, they travelled to New York to attend an NHL game at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Before this, they took a small family trip to Disney World with their daughters, Ayla Patricia Rush and Evelyn Frances Rush. Last month, they travelled to Nashville, TN, to attend the wedding of Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard. The couple also spent some time vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.