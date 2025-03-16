“What an odd fit” - NFL fans question Ravens’ decision to sign Cooper Rush for $12,200,000 in free agency

NFL fans on X have questioned the Baltimore Ravens' decision to sign former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush to a two-year, $12.2 million contract. On Sunday, Rush's agency, Equity Sports, announced the deal, which includes $4.2 million guaranteed for the signal-caller.

Ad

The Ravens agreed with Rush after letting Josh Johnson walk in free agency. Johnson served as Jackson's primary backup last season but threw just three passes in six games. Baltimore has struggled historically when their MVP quarterback has been unavailable, posting a 4-10 record (including playoffs) when Jackson hasn't started over the past six seasons.

Rush proved his value as Dak Prescott's backup in Dallas, compiling a 9-5 record when called upon to start. He posted career highs in 2024 with 1,844 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while going 4-4 after Prescott suffered a season-ending avulsion of his right hamstring.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans pointed out the stark contrast in the playing styles between Rush and Jackson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Rush is much different style then lamar. The cowboys should give lance his shot," a supporter tweeted.

Some fans took a more cynical view of the Ravens' decision-making process.

"They saw the word Rush and that was all they needed," one fan tweeted.

"He wont be playing," another fan tweeted.

"Best job in the NFL to be a backup to an MVP lol," a third observer tweeted.

Ad

Did the Cowboys make a mistake letting Cooper Rush leave?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Dallas COO Stephen Jones had previously indicated the team couldn't afford to retain Cooper Rush due to Dak Prescott's massive contract.

Ad

"You know how much we think of Cooper," Jones said, according to AthlonSports. "We just don't know what he's going to cost. When we're paying Dak what we're paying him, unfortunately we do have to go cheap there."

The Cowboys are now searching for a new backup to Prescott, the only quarterback under contract with the team. Will Grier, who's back on the Dallas roster, could potentially move up to the No. 2 spot

Rush has proven his reliability during his NFL career, throwing for 3,463 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 38 games. While not known for flashy play, he avoids mistakes, throwing only five interceptions last season despite starting eight games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.