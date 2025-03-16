Ex-NFL QB urges Cowboys to consider Jalen Milroe, Kyle McCord as options after Cooper Rush’s exit

Cooper Rush officially departed to the Baltimore Ravens, per Multiple sources on Sunday. Ex-quarterback Chase Daniel suggested that the Dallas Cowboys should look at collegiate prospects Jalen Milroe or Kyle McCord as potential backup quarterback.

Daniel shared his thoughts on Sunday after NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X about Dallas' need for a backup QB. Rapoport included quotes from Cowboys COO Stephen Jones discussing the team's QB situation in February.

"Kyle McCord or Jalen Milroe in Dallas makes a lot of sense," Daniel tweeted.

Rush signed a two-year contract worth up to $12.2 million with the Ravens. This is significantly more than what Dallas was reportedly willing to pay for a backup QB. The development comes after Rush previously signed a two-year $5 million contract with the Cowboys in 2023.

Jones had previously addressed the backup QB situation on Feb. 24.

"We will evaluate the whole situation," Jones said, via the team's website. "You're always wanting to have a young guy coming, that's always a preference, and certainly that's something we'll look at in the draft."

Cowboys eyeing quarterback draft options after "major mistake" with Cooper Rush

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Stephen Jones made it clear that finding a young QB in the upcoming draft is a priority.

"One of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft," Jones said on Sunday, via Athlon Sports.

Athlon beat writer Mike Fisher criticized the Cowboys' handling of Rush's situation. He called it "a major mistake" to assume Rush couldn't be retained without knowing his market value.

"I'm a bit bothered by Stephen tying Prescott's $60 million per year salary into a conversation about Rush," Fisher said. "But here's Stephen making it sound like it can't be done. And even more bothersome, making it sound like he doesn't even have an educated guess as to what the market will allow for Rush."

McCord, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound pocket passer from Syracuse, led the FBS with an ACC-record 4,779 passing yards in 2024. According to his draft profile, he also threw 34 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions while completing 66% of his passes.

NFL.com gives McCord a prospect grade of 6.13, labeling him as a "good backup with the potential to develop into a starter." His strengths include an attacking mindset and a good feel for buying time against the blitz.

Meanwhile, Milroe was described by ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller as a good fit for what Dallas needs.

"Milroe is going to give you a lot of the same things that Lance did, good arm but he is also a dynamic runner, scouts have said he could run in the low 4.4's," Miller said on March 5, via 'NFL Live.'

The Alabama quarterback recorded 3,570 all-purpose yards and 36 touchdowns (16 passing, 20 rushing) in his 2024 season. Miller noted that while Milroe needs development as a passer, backing up Prescott would give him time to improve his technique.

