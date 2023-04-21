Could Antonio Brown be arrested again? Miami-Dade County issues order for cops to arrest Tom Brady’s former teammate

Trouble continues to follow Antonio Brown around.

As per a recent TMZ Sports report, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR could be arrested again. Court documents apparently indicate that Brown is to be arrested over unpaid child support. A Miami-Dade County, Florida, judge issued the order on April 14.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Update: A judge has ordered the police to arrest the former NFL WR Antonio Brown over unpaid child support, per @TMZ Update: A judge has ordered the police to arrest the former NFL WR Antonio Brown over unpaid child support, per @TMZ https://t.co/ppmvZzAH6x

Furthermore, the Broward County Sheriff's Office is also in receipt. The ex-NFL star apparently needs to pay $30,000 to get his release. The money, of course, will be for his unpaid child support bill.

Brown owes the payments to his ex Wiltrice Jackson. As of now, the 34-year-old is yet to make a statement on the matter. Over the years, Brown has been arrested a couple of times.

Was Antonio Brown dating Wiltrice Jackson?

Last year, Brown was reportedly involved in a domestic battery case, which was also over the mother of his children. The incident took place in Tampa. Later, Brown was let go as the case was withdrawn.

Antonio Brown at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers game

That being said, Brown and Jackson have a daughter together. They dated early on in his NFL career. In 2019, Brown was accused of shoving Jackson, which resulted in a domestic dispute. Brown, however, wasn't charged.

