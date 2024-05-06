Bill Belichick’s presence at Tom Brady’s roast was a shocker to many, even though it was known that the former New England Patriots boss would be making an appearance, many were unsure in what capacity. But after the roast, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd suggests, this could work out in the 72-year-old’s favor.

On "The Roast of Tom Brady" presented by Netflix, Brady was roasted by several of his ex-teammates and comedians. Along with them, Belichick made his voice heard as well. The roast has taken over the public conscience and Belichick is in a good spot due to it, per Cowherd.

Bill Belichick has eight Super Bowl championships under his belt and yet he couldn’t get hired by any of the franchises this offseason, after parting ways with the Patriots earlier this year. And Cowherd on his show ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd’ suggests, that Belichick’s serious demeanor had a lot to do with him not being hired. Cowherd said:

“(After Brady left to join the Bucs) Belichick got like grumpier and the league noticed. Forget my opinion, the league noticed. That's why old Andy Reid is doing commercials and could get hired tomorrow by 25 teams and old Bill Belichick got one interview twice by the losing Atlanta Falcons."

Belichick’s failed attempt to lead the Falcons is well known, but it seems that Belichick has shed his old image with this new-found glee.

Bill Belichick must change with the times

Cowherd on his show also talked about how the new generation of coaches deal with players and problems differently than Bill Belichick used to. Cowherd said:

"The league told Bill you got to change bro ... People want to work together. It's no more authoritarian, 'I run the show, do your job.' And I thought Bill last night did himself a huge favor."

Only time will tell if the roast benefits Belichick in landing a job or not. However, his eagerness to shed his old image will give him brownie points in the eyes of many.

