Why did Falcons not hire Bill Belichick? Insider notes on ex-Patriots HC’s situation, Ron Rivera’s NFL future

What’s next for Ron Rivera? A little less than 24 hours after Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins parted ways, the Philadelphia Eagles scooped up the defensive-minded genius, a job Ron Rivera interviewed for earlier this week. So what’s next for the former head coach? And what happened to Bill Belichick landing in Atlanta?

Is Bill Belichick on the outside looking in?

With so many jobs being filled in the past 24 hours and so few head-coaching vacancies left, it looks like Bill Belichick, one of the hotter prospects for one of the vacancies, could be left without a job once the 2024 NFL season kicks off.

The first blow to Belichick’s head coaching fortunes in 2024 came when Jerry Jones chose to keep Mike McCarthy despite their first-round blowout loss to Green Bay in the playoffs. As widely reported, including here at Sportskeeda, expectations were Belichick could become the head coach in Dallas if the Cowboys did not go deep into the playoffs.

The second knock to his chances of coaching this upcoming season came just a little while ago, as the Atlanta Falcons hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to lead the franchise. Belichick interviewed twice with the Falcons and was reportedly a favorite of owner Arthur Blank, so what happened?

I’m told Belichick was asking for too much power and decision-making in the Atlanta organization, much like he had in New England. Three days ago, stories broke that people in the front office were against the hiring of Belichick. Yet two weeks ago on January 11, when reporting on Belichick possibly taking over the reigns with Atlanta, I mentioned:

“Arthur Blank wants a top head coach and money is no object. Belichick’s ability to coexist with CEO Rich McKay is a hurdle many believe must be overcome.”

Obviously, that hurdle was a bit too high for any existing employee in the Falcons front office.

Who could employ Ron Rivera next?

Recently there have been rumors about Ron Rivera ending up in the league’s front office or possibly landing a network job as a television analyst, but I’m told he still has the itch to coach. I’m told soon after Washington -- which is still without a head coach -- let Rivera go, he met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, sparking rumors inside the league that he’ll be working with the league’s front office.

Several networks have also inquired about Rivera’s availability in 2024. That’s all been put on hold, as Rivera hopes to be on the sidelines this fall as a defensive coordinator.

I’m told the Green Bay Packers, who fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Wednesday, have interest in Rivera. The Dallas Cowboys will also be a candidate for Rivera’s services if their defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, gets the job in Seattle as many expect.