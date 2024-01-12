Insider notes on Bill Belichick's 'mystery team': How genuine is Cowboys' interest in ex-Patriots HC, possibility of surprise NFL team

Where Could Bill Belichick end up next? And who may be the mystery team? After 24 years coaching the New England Patriots and leading the team to a half-dozen Super Bowl titles, Belichick will likely find himself on the sidelines of another franchise next season after amicably parting ways with Robert Kraft. So what’s next for the future Hall of Fame coach?

Despite recent speculation that Belichick could stay on with the Patriots, today’s announcement should surprise no one. Back on October 10, as the Patriots season began to unravel, I penned an article here at Sportskeeda reporting league insiders were telling me at that time that they did not expect Belichick to survive past this season unless New England made a miraculous turnaround.

From that article came the following:

“The consensus is Belichick won’t be the Patriots’ head coach in 2024, yet no one I’ve spoken with believes the franchise will unceremoniously fire him at season’s end. The belief inside league circles is that they’ll allow him to retire graciously and exit the organization.”

The only thing wrong with the statement is that it doesn’t look as though Belichick is going to retire. There is a lot of speculation at the present time about where Belichick may end up, and here is how people inside the league read the tea leaves.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is hinting there is a mystery team yet to fire their head coach that’s interested in bringing Belichick on as head coach in 2024. Who is that team?

Assessing Cowboys' chances of landing Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick: Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

At the start of December, I wrote an article saying the word from league insiders was Dan Quinn would take over as head coach of the Cowboys if Dallas did not make a deep run into the playoffs.

Yet many of those same people now tell me that they believe, with Bill Belichick available, that he’s the man the Dallas Cowboys turn to if Jerry Jones is not satisfied with the way his team ends the season. If this comes to fruition, it should surprise no one, like Belichick’s exit from New England.

Turn on sports talk radio and watch ESPN or Fox Sports and the conversation eventually turns to the job security of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy despite the fact that Dallas is the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys take on Green Bay this Sunday in the first round of the playoffs. The other team hot for Belichick is the Atlanta Falcons. As put to me in no uncertain terms, owner Arthur Blank wants a top head coach and money is no object. Bill Belichick’s ability to coexist with CEO Rich McKay is a hurdle many believe must be overcome.