"I want to see Tom Brady cry" - Former NFL player believes Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl tie is what the NFL needs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right in the hunt for back-to-back Super Bowls. Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, are the number one seed in the AFC.

There is potential for Brady to face Bill Belichick in this year's Super Bowl. It would be a must-watch game as we would finally get an answer as to who exactly is better, Brady or Belichick.

Former NFL player Marcus Spears spoke on ESPN's Get Up and stated that he needs a Brady-Belichick Super Bowl.

"If we ever needed anything coming out of a pandemic and still dealing with a pandemic, we need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. I need this game to happen so bad," Spears said.

"I want to close my eyes and just envision the week leading up, I want to hit Greenie come up with every damn stat you could possibly come up with to try to figure out how people go in. I want to hear Bill Belichick downplay it and talk about how it's not important. It's about the players on the field. I want to see Tom Brady cry. In the press conference, when somebody asked him about his relationship with his dad," Spears carried on.

Brady-Belichick Super Bowl a real possibility

The Patriots, led by rookie Mac Jones, have the best record in the AFC. On the back of a seven-game winning streak, New England have catapulted themselves into the number one seed in the AFC. This means that should they keep their spot, the road to the Super Bowl will again go through New England.

Brady and his Buccaneers are currently the NFC's number three seed, and if the playoffs started today, they would host the Washington Football Team in a game they should win. The NFC is stacked with good teams like the Cardinals, the Packers, the Cowboys and the Rams, so Brady's road to the Super Bowl is a little tougher than the Patriots'.

The Bucs would need the Cardinals and the Packers to falter in the run-in to have a chance for the number one seed, so in all likelihood Brady would be on the road should he make the NFC Championship game.

For football purists, a Brady-Belichick matchup in the NFL's penultimate game would be incredible, and as funny as it sounds, there is a distinct possibility that it might happen.

Edited by Piyush Bisht