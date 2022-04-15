"Could create a compelling argument against him" - Former Browns QB claims Deshaun Watson can rival Tom Brady's GOAT status by winning Super Bowl

Deshaun Watson has had a relatively positive football career. But it's safe to say that no one would try to compare his career with that of Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady's legacy is entrenched and in place, no matter what he does or doesn't do going forward. His seven Super Bowl championships are more than any singular team; the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are tied for the most with six.

But a former quarterback for the Cleveland Browns has opined that Deshaun Watson can rival Tom Brady's status as the greatest (quarterback) of all time. He believes Watson can do so by winning a Super Bowl with the Cleveland franchise.

DeShone Kizer was drafted by the Browns in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played for the franchise for that lone season and made the comments on Brady and Watson, to the dismay of many.

Here is the quote from the former University of Notre Dame star quarterback on Twitter:

"Unfortunately, TB12’s rings ruin all football GOAT discussions, but if there was ever anyone who could create a compelling argument against him, it’s DW after he wins a Super Bowl w/ the Browns. Don't @ me."

DK @deshonekizer Unfortunately TB12’s rings ruin all football GOAT discussions, but if there was ever anyone who could create a compelling argument against him it’s DW after he wins a Super Bowl w/ the Browns. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Dont @ me Unfortunately TB12’s rings ruin all football GOAT discussions, but if there was ever anyone who could create a compelling argument against him it’s DW after he wins a Super Bowl w/ the Browns. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Dont @ me

It's unclear whether or not the former quarterback was speaking tongue and cheek, but many assumed Kizer was simply speaking to get a rise out of fans. If that was his intention, then his mission has been accomplished.

How far can Deshaun Watson take the Cleveland Browns in 2022?

Cleveland Browns Press Conference

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Trade compensation still to be finalized with the Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns , sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans , but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

The results of the 2022 Cleveland Browns will rest heavily with the production of their new quarterback, Deshaun Watson. The team will have their hands full in an AFC North division that boasts defensive stalwarts such as T.J. Watt, Calais Campbell and Cam Heyward.

There is also a cloud over the organization as to whether or not Watson will be suspended for violating the NFL's conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual assault. A grand jury declined to indict the former Clemson University star quarterback, but civil suits still loom large.

On the field, if the former Pro Bowl quarterback is suspended even for a brief amount of time, it could greatly affect how the Browns fare in 2022. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are the defending AFC champions, so they are to be feared in the conference.

The Baltimore Ravens hope to have Lamar Jackson on the field when the season starts as the two sides are in the midst of stalled contract extension talks. Jackson provides the ultimate on the field in terms of excitement and unpredicatability for defenses.

The Steelers, despite not knowing who will start at quarterback, brought back an all-world defense and a head coach in Mike Tomlin. He has incredibly yet to have a losing season since being hired back in 2007.

In Watson's last year as a starter (2020) with the Houston Texans, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and had 33 touchdowns to only seven interceptions for a passer rating of 112.4.

The Cleveland franchise and their fans are looking for that version of Deshaun Watson to arrive and make the team more competitive over the next few years.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra