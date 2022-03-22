How involved is Tom Brady in his social media output? 

Only 11 days ago, Tom Brady announced that he was going to un-retire and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a retirement that lasted all of 41 days.

The Tweet was heard (or read) around the world:

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

If you've ever wondered who is responsible for posting the six-time All-Pro's social media messages, the answer may surprise you. Brady uses a company called Shadow Lion to post his social media content, but he has a lot of input for what is posted.

FOX Sports columnist Charlotte Wilder produced an article about Shadow Lion and Tom Brady's involvement with his social media posts, and here is what she had to say:

"Shadow Lion might create the content and actually put it online, but Brady writes his own statements and approves every single thing that goes up on his personal channels. He manages his Instagram stories himself and personally posts pictures and captions for family members’ birthdays and anniversaries."

Wilder continued to talk about how Brady and his wife oversee several of the videos published on social media:

"Brady and his wife, the supermodel, businesswoman, and activist Gisele Bündchen, give detailed notes on hype videos before they go out to Brady’s 11.7 million followers on Instagram. Brady has even been known to hop on Twitter during an NFL game he isn’t playing in to complain about the refs."

The article from Wilder provides insight into the seven-time Super Bowl champion's decision to return to the NFL.

He immediately contacted the managing director of Shadow Lion, Gilad Haas, informed him of the decision, and requested that a post be ready to go up on social media within 30 minutes.

The two sides briefly went over the photos to be used and the verbiage, and within 30 minutes, the world knew of TB 12's intent to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Tom Brady and the Buccaneers get back to the Super Bowl in the 2022-23 season?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the three-time NFL MVP returning to the Bucs, the team is all in for making another run at the Super Bowl. The team re-signed Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year contract extension worth $60 million.

Poeskie's Sports News Alert @PoeskieA

#TampaBayBuccaneers

#TampaBayBuccaneers #ChrisGodwin The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed WR Chris Godwin to a 3-year contract extension, worth $60 million. The contract includes $40 million guaranteed. Godwin, 26, played 14 games, with 14 starts, 5 receiving touchdowns, & 1,103 receiving yards.

On Monday, it was announced that free-agent running back Leonard Fournette is re-signing with the team (after a free-agent visit to the New England Patriots) for three years at $21 million.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report



3 years, $21M for Fournette -- with $24M upside.



Breaking: FA RB Leonard Fournette is re-signing with the #Bucs, per source. 3 years, $21M for Fournette -- with $24M upside. Playoff Lenny is still just 27 and already the most accomplished playoff RB among active players. Big time move by Tampa Bay to bring him back.

With their most significant pieces in place (and Rob Gronkowski hinting at a possible return), it won't be a surprise if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII.

