Could Dak Prescott’s Cowboys poach Saquon Barkley from New York? NFL insider claims massive interest surrounding Texas teams

Saquon Barkley is set to hit free agency in just days. Any one of the 32 NFL teams could try and sign the star running back, but two have taken center stage. NFL insider Kimberly A. Marting expressed an interest in seeing Barkley join the Dallas Cowboys. However, she claimed the Houston Texans were strongly interested in the RB.

Here's how she put it on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up":

"[00:00:01] Okay, the most interesting ... is going to be the Cowboys. But the best fit for Saquon from a football standpoint is the Houston Texans and I just came back from Indy and the combine. I was told down there, there is big interest on both sides. [00:00:17]" [15.8] Get Up

How does Saquon Barkley tie into the Dallas Cowboys' rivalries?

If Barkley joins the Dallas Cowboys, it could be a massive swing in favor of the Giants' biggest rival. However, if he joins the Houston Texans, it could set off a reaction from Cowboys fans. The Texans and Cowboys hold one of the bigger under-the-radar rivalries in the NFL.

The Cowboys and Texans share the same state but sit in two different conferences. Both hope to become the premier destination for football in Texas. However, the Texans are much younger than the Cowboys. The Cowboys were established in 1960. The Texans, meanwhile, joined the league in 2002.

That said, for the Cowboys, the race to the Super Bowl is ripe for the taking for the Texans. CJ Stroud is an over-the-rookie hump who can dominate. Many want to see if he can be the AFC's answer to Patrick Mahomes.

Getting to the Super Bowl over Mahomes and before the Cowboys could set the stage for massive bragging rights over Jerry Jones' team poses the greatest challenge to the Cowboys' rule in the Lone Star state.

If their interest in Saquon Barkley is true, shoring up RB could be a final piece in putting together an offensive roster to unseat Kansas City. Of course, Stroud will be able to zig while defenses spend the offseason attempting to catch up to his 2023 zag.

