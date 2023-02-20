New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is one of the best quarterbacks headlining the 2023 free-agent class.

He had the best season of his career in 2022 after the Giants elected not to pick up his fifth-year option last year. He led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record and a Wild Card spot in the playoffs where he earned them a playoff victory.

While he isn't expected to hit the open market, Jones' contract was expected to be over $35 million a season.

Jones is expected to sign a deal for over $35 million per season.

He recently switched agents, and sources told Mike Florio this morning that Jones is seeking Josh Allen's type of money as he's seeking a deal worth $45 million per year.

Update: #Giants QB Daniel Jones wants more than New York has offered him. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more. A source tells Mike Florio. Jones has recently switched agents, from CAA to Athletes First.

That's a big demand for a guy whose career record is 21-31-1. Jones hasn't been named to any All-Pros or Pro Bowls, and has only led the Giants to the playoffs once in his four seasons.

If Jones got a contract of $46 million a year, he would become one of the top-five highest-paid quarterbacks.

Deshaun Watson will have the biggest hit at $54 million with Dak Prescott right behind him at $49 million.

Patrick Mahomes will account for $46 million and Josh Allen will account for $39 million this. He would be tied for the third-highest hit of any QB this season if he got paid $46+ million next year.

Giants offseason primer: How does Daniel Jones' contract situation affect Saquon Barkley's market?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley must not be happy to hear about Jones' new contract demands.

Like Jones, Barkley is set to become a free agent this off-season. He wants a long-term deal that pays him as a top-five running back in the league.

The Giants will enter the off-season with a whopping $46 million in cap space and will certainly have to dish out most of that money.

Both Barkley and Jones want top-five deals at their respective postions, but both may not get that.

While they both had career years last season, the Giants may do business differently and be forced to use the tag on one of the players.

If the Giants can't meet Jones' needs, they are expected to use the franchise tag on him, which will account for $32.4 million next season.

The franchise tag for running backs next season is expected to be $10 million.

The Giants will have a lot of negotiating going on from now until the new league year.

