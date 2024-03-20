Could Jerry Jones go for a QB in 2024 NFL Draft? Stephen A. Smith takes cynical stance

Jerry Jones has a lot of work left to do for a team that has accomplished little this offseason. Following a quiet free agency showing, the general manager has barely touched on the contract situations of his star players. And recently, there have been constant rumors around Dak Prescott's split with the team.

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "First Take," the show host, Stephen A. Smith, threw cold water on that idea, claiming that there was no one that could be better "right now".

Drafting a rookie quarterback is almost always seen as a win-later move so without someone who can win from the jump, moving on from Prescott doesn't make sense.

Stephen A. Smith: "[00:07:33] But in order to lose Dak Prescott, you have to have another quarterback that can come in and fit the goods and you don't have that right now."

He also went on to claim that his already expensive salary is keeping him stuck with the Cowboys. Smith claimed that Prescott counts as 21.3% of his team's salary cap, which is a massive detriment to any trade offers.

Jerry Jones' negotiation to-do list swells

The Cowboys have a litany of behind-the-scenes issues to iron out. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons have made headlines for the last several months with those needs. However, Jones is also staring at the end of Mike McCarthy's contract, as is Mike Zimmer, who was given a short-term deal.

Put simply, there is an outcome in which the Dallas Cowboys take a Patriots-like turn with a complete overhaul of all important parts of the roster.

If Jerry Jones were to choose to sit on his hands for the next 12 months, he could enter 2025 with a new quarterback, first-string receiver, leading pass rusher, head coach, and defensive coordinator.

Of course, letting all of those pieces go would lead to a disastrous offseason of all time for most fans. However, with so many forks in the road for the roster and coaching staff, many would be mathematically conservative to assume that at things will change in the next 12 months.

Will Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Mike McCarthy see the 2025 season as members of the Cowboys?

