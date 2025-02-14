Could the Jets draft Shedeur Sanders? Exploring New York’s quarterback situation after Aaron Rodgers exit 

The New York Jets could be looking for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. On Thursday, the franchise shared on X/Twitter that they had parted ways with the former NFL MVP after two seasons.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Rodgers helped the Jets to a 5-12 record last season, which placed them 11th in the AFC Conference standings. He finished 368 completed passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns. His final game was a 32-20 win against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 5. It marked one of Rodgers' best performances with the team, with 23 of 36 completed passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jets' decision to part ways with Rodgers has led to speculation about who will be their new starting quarterback for the 2025 season. They signed Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal last year, who had the backup quarterback role. That said, the team could be interested in potentially acquiring a quarterback from the draft. And Shedeur Sanders could be on the Jets' radar.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The former Colorado Buffaloes star led the program to a 9-3 record and was fourth in the Big 12 standings last year. Sanders completed 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also finished his senior year fourth in the league in passing yards and second in touchdowns.

On Dec. 28, he competed in his final game with the Buffs in their 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. Sanders completed 16-of-23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

He could be what the Jets are looking for to lead the franchise after letting Rodgers go. That said, other teams will undoubtedly be interested in drafting Sanders as well, and some of those teams have higher draft picks than the Jets.

What teams besides the New York Jets could draft Shedeur Sanders?

Some New York Giants fanbase are optimistic that the team will be able to draft Sanders in the first round. On Nov. 22, they decided to release former starting quarterback Daniel Jones after six years.

The team relied on Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock to finish the season with a 3-14 record. The Giants also placed last in the NFC Conference, which helped their chances of getting the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Sanders fueled fan speculation several times that he may join the team. One example was when he wore cleats the same colors as the Giants for the Alamo Bowl.

Sanders also had a viral clip of him bonding with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers last year, throwing a football to each other in the streets of New York City.

Another team believed to be interested in drafting Sanders is the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise is entering a new era as Pete Carroll will replace Antonio Pierce as the new head coach. Las Vegas finished with a 4-13 record and were the third-worst team in the AFC.

The Raiders signed starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal last year. He finished the season with 203 completed passes for 2,013 yards and nine touchdowns. Las Vegas has the No. 6 overall pick in the draft and could look to choose Sanders if he is available.

Could the New York Jets be in the running to pick Sheduer Sanders in 2025 NFL draft?

The Jet's chances of picking Sanders seem slim for now. On Monday, the NFL shared the current draft order of the first round of April's draft. The Jets have the No. 7 overall pick, which puts them behind the Giants and Raiders. Many draft analysts have Sanders going within the top three picks.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns may also consider taking a quarterback with their No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively. Besides Sanders, several talented quarterbacks, including Cam Ward, Will Howard and Quinn Ewers are available in this year's draft.

However, it seems likely Sanders will be drafted by one of the teams before the Jets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.