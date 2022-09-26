"Could this be the same 'Mahomeboy' who had his career-worst stats last year?" - Skip Bayless rips into Patrick Mahomes for lackluster display during loss to Colts

It was a bad day at the office for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

They surrendered their undefeated start to the season after succumbing to a shocking 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (September 25). Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless rubbed salt into Mahomes' wounds on social media with a sarcastic post that read:

"WAIT ... PATRICK MAHOMES, THE 'BEST QUARTERBACK IN THE NFL,' THREW A LATE CARELESS INTERCEPTION OFF POOR FOOTWORK AS THE CHIEFS WERE UPSET AT INDY???

"HOW CAN THIS BE??? COULD THIS BE THE SAME 'MAHOMEBOY' WHO HAD HIS CAREER-WORST STATS LAST YEAR ... AND NOW WITHOUT TYREEK???"

Bayless has been a noted critic of Mahomes, even calling him "way overrated" in an epic rant during a recent episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed."

Patrick Mahomes loses game, fights OC

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs led for the majority of the game against the Colts. However, a sensational touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter handed Matt Ryan and Indianapolis the win. It was a much-needed victory for the Colts, who risked slipping to 0-1-2 for the season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs had 24 seconds to get in field goal range and recreate their heroics from the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. But the quarterback threw a pick, effectively ending the game.

Mahomes had his weakest outing of the season so far, completing 20 of 35 pass attempts for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Chiefs quarterback was visibly frustrated with how the game was going and even came to blows with the team's offensive coordinator, Eric Bienemy.

The argument stemmed from the Chiefs' decision not to throw a hail mary at the end of the second quarter. Despite the defeat, Kansas City remains on top of the AFC West after the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers also suffered losses on Sunday.

Irrespective, the result and the performance will be a source of major frustration for Patrick Mahomes. It will also provide plenty of ammunition for Skip Bayless to criticize the quarterback.

