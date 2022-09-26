Patrick Mahomes has huge fight with OC Eric Bienemy during Chiefs' loss to Colts

It was a rare sight on Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes looked unsettled in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, who were winless up to that point. As the first half ended, both teams headed to the locker rooms and cameras panned to the Chiefs' quarterback.

He and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy were seen discussing what had transpired in the first half.

The quarterback and coordinator usually have a good relationship and what seems to be an open line of communication. But in this instance, both were obviously not pleased, even though the Chiefs were leading 14-10.

As the conversation continued, head coach Andy Reid walked up and put his arm around Patrick Mahomes and walked him away from the situation.

Former NFL quarterback and now CBS analyst Tony Romo said that he believes they were talking about the play calling at the end of the half.

Bienemy chose to run the ball to end the first half and it seems that the quarterback wasn't happy with that, and would much rather have thrown the ball deep down the field. Apparently, the quarterback wanted to take a more aggressive approach at the end of the half.

“Look it, he’s upset right here. Mahomes is like, ‘I don’t want to run the ball and finish the half'. Well, stop. They’re playing good. It’s tough. They got a good D-line. 'I know, but just trust us!'”

Patrick Mahomes throws interception, giving Chiefs their first loss

The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to the Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts were 0-1-1 while the Chiefs were 2-0 and the heavy favorites to win.

However, the Colts held their own all the way to the end of the game. After Matt Ryan led the Colts down the field for what ended up being a game-winning touchdown, the Chiefs tried to do the same.

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception, his first of the 2022 NFL season with eight seconds remaining. A pass thrown to wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was batted down by Stephon Gilmore, right into the hands of safety Rodney McLeod. This gave the Colts their first win of the season and the Chiefs their first loss.

Patrick Mahomes went 20/35 (57%) in completed passes for 262 yards, just one passing touchdown, and the one interception. He also had just four carries for just 26 yards on the ground.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to reset after this loss as they head down to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday night.

