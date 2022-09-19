"We got to stop showing replays like that" - Patrick Mahomes left disgusted with broadcaster's decision to show repeated replay of brutal injury sustained by Texas Tech player

Patrick Mahomes attended Texas Tech for his college football career before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes remains a huge fan of the Red Raiders football team as he often roots them on during their games each week of the college football season.

Texas Tech faced off against North Carolina State this weekend. Patrick Mahomes was commenting live on the action from his Twitter account when he became upset with the broadcast for repeatedly showing a replay of a gruesome injury to Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Ramirez.

Here's what Mahomes had to say to Ramirez immediately following the injury:

The broadcast continued to showcase replays of the injury several times, highlighting the extreme nature of it. Ramirez completely broke his leg to the point where the bone was exposed while split completely in half. Mahomes wasn't pleased with how many times the broadcast showed the replay.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes We got to stop showing replays like that… We got to stop showing replays like that…

The replays displayed several angles of the injury, including zooming in as much as possible and using slow motion to fully display the extent of the fracture.

Mahomes doesn't think television broadcasts should feature replays of such unfortunate events that could negatively affect the careers and lives of the players who suffer from them.

Patrick Mahomes' college football career at Texas Tech

Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes was a superstar athlete in high school in Texas, excelling at both football and baseball. He was once a highly-rated pitching prospect in baseball and was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the MLB Draft following his senior year of high school.

Mahomes decided to attend Texas Tech for college to play baseball and football rather than go straight to the MLB. He would pitch just one game in college before leaving the baseball team to focus his full attention on becoming the best quarterback possible and pursue a future career in the NFL.

He played quarterback for three seasons and was a full-time starter for two of them. In 32 career games, he recorded an impressive 11,252 passing yards and 93 touchdowns. He also chipped in an additional 845 rushing yards and another 22 touchdowns, demonstrating his dynamic athleticism.

Patrick Mahomes skipped his final year of college football to declare himself eligible for the NFL Draft. He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 10th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

