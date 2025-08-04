“Could’ve kept Jalen Ramsey”: NFL fans react as Zach Sieler signs $67,750,000 contract extension with Dolphins

Zach Sieler just secured the bag, and NFL fans have plenty to say about it. The Miami Dolphins announced on Sunday that Sieler has signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $67.75 million with $44 million guaranteed.Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the new deal makes Sieler the Dolphins' highest-paid defensive player.The deal locks in the seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft through most of his prime. But while Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praised Sieler for practicing without a contract and “sharing a vision” for the team, fans on social media had mixed reactions.“Could’ve kept Ramsey,” one fan wrote, referencing the team’s decision to trade star corner Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh Steelers in June.Others celebrated the payday, noting the rarity of a 7th-rounder making elite money:“7th rounder making $$$!!!”One fan quipped, “Over priced for what he is.”One X user tweeted, “Miami finally doing something right,” in respect to the franchise paying Sieler.&quot;This ain’t Trey Hendrickson,&quot; tweeted another.&quot;The Lolphins strike again,&quot; commented one more subtly taking aim at the AFC East franchise.Sieler’s extension follows an impressive 2024 season in which he earned team MVP honors over stars like Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Ramsey.Also read: Dolphins' Zach Sieler's wife Hannah shares 2-word reaction to Patrick Ricard's Ravens contract extensionMike McDaniel makes feelings known on Zach Sieler's attitude before contract extensionDolphins head coach couldn’t be more impressed with Zach Sieler’s approach to training camp despite the uncertainty around his contract. The Dolphins' defensive tackle was entering the final year of his contract before his $67,750,000 deal today, but he showed up for every drill, no hold-in, no holdout, even with no guaranteed money left after 2025.McDaniel praised the veteran’s commitment, saying:“You define yourself by your actions…I’m very aware that all players have a choice in what they do on a day-to-day basis, specifically with Zach, and his actions speak. So I see it, and I think his teammates very much recognize how Zach Sieler plays football and contributes to the building every day.”Sieler is coming off back-to-back 10-sack seasons. The 29-year-old Michigan native is a leader of Miami’s defense.