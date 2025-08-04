  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Could’ve kept Jalen Ramsey”: NFL fans react as Zach Sieler signs $67,750,000 contract extension with Dolphins

“Could’ve kept Jalen Ramsey”: NFL fans react as Zach Sieler signs $67,750,000 contract extension with Dolphins

By Prasen
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:58 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Zach Sieler signs $67,750,000 contract extension with Dolphins - Source: Getty

Zach Sieler just secured the bag, and NFL fans have plenty to say about it. The Miami Dolphins announced on Sunday that Sieler has signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $67.75 million with $44 million guaranteed.

Ad

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the new deal makes Sieler the Dolphins' highest-paid defensive player.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The deal locks in the seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft through most of his prime. But while Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praised Sieler for practicing without a contract and “sharing a vision” for the team, fans on social media had mixed reactions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Could’ve kept Ramsey,” one fan wrote, referencing the team’s decision to trade star corner Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh Steelers in June.
Ad
Ad

Others celebrated the payday, noting the rarity of a 7th-rounder making elite money:

“7th rounder making $$$!!!”
Ad
One fan quipped, “Over priced for what he is.”
One X user tweeted, “Miami finally doing something right,” in respect to the franchise paying Sieler.
"This ain’t Trey Hendrickson," tweeted another.
"The Lolphins strike again," commented one more subtly taking aim at the AFC East franchise.

Sieler’s extension follows an impressive 2024 season in which he earned team MVP honors over stars like Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Ramsey.

Ad

Also read: Dolphins' Zach Sieler's wife Hannah shares 2-word reaction to Patrick Ricard's Ravens contract extension

Mike McDaniel makes feelings known on Zach Sieler's attitude before contract extension

Dolphins head coach couldn’t be more impressed with Zach Sieler’s approach to training camp despite the uncertainty around his contract. The Dolphins' defensive tackle was entering the final year of his contract before his $67,750,000 deal today, but he showed up for every drill, no hold-in, no holdout, even with no guaranteed money left after 2025.

Ad

McDaniel praised the veteran’s commitment, saying:

“You define yourself by your actions…I’m very aware that all players have a choice in what they do on a day-to-day basis, specifically with Zach, and his actions speak. So I see it, and I think his teammates very much recognize how Zach Sieler plays football and contributes to the building every day.”

Sieler is coming off back-to-back 10-sack seasons. The 29-year-old Michigan native is a leader of Miami’s defense.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications