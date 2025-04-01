"Could be our version of Gronk & Aaron Hernandez" - Bears fans react as Ben Johnson raves about Tyler Warren before draft

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has heaped praise on tight end Tyler Warren ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. During an appearance on the "CHGO podcast" that was aired on Monday, Johnson expressed his admiration for the Penn State tight end, and Bears fans had wild reactions to the coach's interview.

"Warren & Kmet Could be our version of gronk & Aaron Hernandez without the killing lbs," one fan said.

"Tyler Warren to the #Bears at #10 seems to be gaining steam," another fan said.

"I am telling you, if Ashton Jeanty is off the board, and Warren is available at No 10, he’s a Chicago Bear," a fan said.

Meanwhile, a few others suggested that Johnson's comments about Warren might just be a smokescreen for Chicago's other plans.

"Lmao feels like a total smoke screen," one fan said.

"The Cole Kmet disrespect is reaching heights that are crazy. They don't need a TE that's a top 10 pick," another fan said.

"Smokescreen trying to get someone to take him before the 10th pick so a player falls to them or for someone to trade up to the Bears for him," a fan said.

Warren began his collegiate career at Penn State in 2020. His most productive season came in his final year with the program, when he recorded 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns on 104 receptions, while also posting 218 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.

Warren was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2024. He is projected as a top-10 pick this year, and it will be interesting to see where he lands in the big league.

Ben Johnson's Bears tipped to take a running back as first-round pick

Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson (Credits: IMAGN)

Ben Johnson's Bears were one of the busiest teams at the start of the free agency in March. They bolstered their offensive line to protect quarterback Caleb Williams.

Now, the Bears are reportedly looking to boost their offense even further by bringing in a running back in the first round. Chicago has the No. 10 pick this year, and has been linked with the likes of Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson and Cameron Skattebo.

It remains to be seen whether Johnson's team focuses on the offensive backfield in the first round or brings in a tight end to add another weapon for Williams.

