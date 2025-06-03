“Couldn’t even get #1 from Tolbert”: NFL fans react to George Pickens’ Cowboys jersey number reveal during OTAs

On June 3, the Dallas Cowboys released a photo on the social media platform X revealing the number of new wide receiver George Pickens moving forward. The post shows Pickens making a nice catch while wearing a No. 3 jersey. Until this point in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens had only worn No. 14 at the National Football League level.

Ad

"PICK3NS #DallasCowboys | @Invisalign." the post said, alongside the photo.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how they were not a big fan of the new number choice by Pickens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ernie The Cowboys Fan @E_TheCowboysFan Just give him 14 dog

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

OTL @OTLFFootball Couldn’t even get #1 from Tolbert

Ad

Jessie Marie 💛🖤 @jessiekj20 "I hate it here 😞" one Pittsburgh Steelers fan said.

Ad

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that they loved the new jersey number choice by Pickens.

"BRB ordering a jersey 😂." one fan wrote.

"pickens in 3 had aura not gonna lie… clean 🧼." one fan wrote.

"GP3." one fan simply wrote.

Has George Pickens ever worn the No. 3 jersey before?

Pickens has never worn the No. 3 jersey during his football career to this point. While playing for the George Bulldogs in college football, Pickens wore the No. 1 jersey number. However, as of this time, Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is currently occupying that number in Dallas.

Ad

Fast forward to his time with the Steelers organization, Pickens wore the No. 14 jersey number for the first three seasons of his National Football League career. However, that number was once again already occupied in Dallas, this time by safety Markquese Bell.

While there was some initial belief that Pickens would wear No. 13 moving forward, as he was spotted wearing a No. 13 practice jersey last week, the Dallas Cowboys official website has confirmed that No. 3 will be Pickens jersey choice moving forward.

Only time will tell whether he has a strong first season in Dallas. However, it appears Pickens will be wearing the No. 3 jersey in 2025, regardless of the outcome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.