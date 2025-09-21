  • home icon
  • "Couldn't love him more": Claire Kittle reacts to Pat McAfee stripping down to his speedo and high diving into pool for "College GameDay" closing pick

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 21, 2025 19:53 GMT
George Kittle
George Kittle's wife, Claire shared her thoughts on Pat McAfee's GameDay decision. (Photos via Claire Kittle's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Claire Kittle is sharing her reaction to Pat McAfee's antics of Saturday's episode of ESPN's "College GameDay". The wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared a snapshot of her television while she was watching the weekly college football kickoff show.

Before making his selection for the featured game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators, McAfee ran away from the broadcast desk. He ran to the Hurricanes' diving facility across the sidewalk from the live set. He proceeded to climb to the highest board and undress down to a Speedo before jumping into the pool.

Claire Kittle shared how excited she was for the moment and how she loved his antics.

"Could not love @patmcafeeshow @mrsmcafeeshow more (crying/laughing emoji)"-Kittle captioned her Instagram Story.

Claire Kittle thought Pat McAfee&#039;s College Gameday moment was hilarious. (Photo via Clarie Kittle&#039;s Instagram Story)
Claire Kittle thought Pat McAfee's College Gameday moment was hilarious. (Photo via Clarie Kittle's Instagram Story)

Before diving into the pool, Pat McAfee announced that he chose the Miami Hurricanes to defeat the Florida Gators in the primetime matchup. The former Indianapolis Colts punter is known for his ability to amp up a crowd but his high dive on Saturday morning may end up being his best stunt yet.

Claire Kittle shared snapshots of life lately

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle injured his hamstring in the first game of the year and is working to rehabilitate his injury to get back to the field. Kittle suffered the injury in the first half of the game. This week, his wife, Claire, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of recent moments in their life.

Claire Kittle can be seen enjoying the Morgan Wallen concert at Levi's Stadium as she enjoyed quieter times away from football. In one video, George Kittle can be seen singing to his wife while they were driving in the car. Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback, Kyle Juszczyk also made a cameo in one of the videos.

"Little moments ❤️"-Kittle shared.

George Kittle is expected to be back on the field by Week 6 when the San Francisco 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

