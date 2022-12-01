Late Wednesday night, the Tampa police issued an arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. On Thursday afternoon, he had yet to turn himself in, but throughout the afternoon court documents revealed just what had occurred.

The arrest warrant is for domestic violence that occurred on November 28, 2022 against his ex-partner and mother of four of his children. He was apparently at her house in Tampa and proceeded to lock her out of her home, throw some of her belongings outside, throw a shoe at her and threaten to shoot her. When Tampa Police arrived, Brown apparently refused to exit the home.

Aaron Mesmer FOX 13 @AaronMesmer Scott Smith @ScottSmithFOX13 A source has confirmed that former Buccaneer Antonio brown is about to be arrested in Tampa for domestic violence by TPD A source has confirmed that former Buccaneer Antonio brown is about to be arrested in Tampa for domestic violence by TPD #DEVELOPING : Former Buc WR Antonio Brown accused of domestic violence. According to court docs, mother of 4 of his kids says he locked her out of her Tampa house, tossed out her belongings, threatened to shoot her, threw a shoe at her, then refused @TampaPD request to come out. twitter.com/scottsmithfox1… #DEVELOPING: Former Buc WR Antonio Brown accused of domestic violence. According to court docs, mother of 4 of his kids says he locked her out of her Tampa house, tossed out her belongings, threatened to shoot her, threw a shoe at her, then refused @TampaPD request to come out. twitter.com/scottsmithfox1… https://t.co/nHnHqKwGPf

According to Tampa's FOX13 reporter Aaron Mesmer, Brown has yet to be in police custody. Tampa police arrived at his home in the prominent South Tampa neighborhood, but didn't make any contact with the former NFL wide receiver.

This is just the latest incident for the former NFL wide receiver and his downfall has spanned the last few years. Antonio Brown was unlikely to step back onto the NFL field after his abrupt departure last January at the MetLife Stadium. Adding this arrest to the mix and it seems that his retirement is a foregone conclusion.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers standout seems to have a lot of issues that he will be dealing with off the field for the foreseeable future.

Michael Vick calls Antonio Brown's behavior 'disturbing'

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick was teammates with Antonio Brown when they both played for the Steelers. Now, the FOX Sports NFL analyst has an opinion about his former teammates' recent behavior.

On this week's episode of the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Vick talked about how he felt about his former teammate and his targeting of quarterback Tom Brady.

Vick said that he was disturbed by the way that the wide receiver trolled Brady. First going after his recent divorce from model Gisele Bundchen and then after last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Here's how he put it:

"Yeah, that disturbed me because I know him and Tom were on the same tune. I believe in loyalty and in true friendships, and I thought they were creating a bond. He put him in a situation where he was able to get a ring, and he turned him back on him."

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay



“Tom put AB in a situation to where he was able to win a ring and shine…I believe in loyalty and Antonio turned his back on Tom Brady.” @MichaelVick is disturbed at how Antonio Brown has treated Tom Brady:“Tom put AB in a situation to where he was able to win a ring and shine…I believe in loyalty and Antonio turned his back on Tom Brady.” .@MichaelVick is disturbed at how Antonio Brown has treated Tom Brady:“Tom put AB in a situation to where he was able to win a ring and shine…I believe in loyalty and Antonio turned his back on Tom Brady.” https://t.co/L05Iu3uq4S

Vick stated that Brady convinced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign the wide receiver despite his tumultuous history. He said the move led to him getting his first Super Bowl ring. Vick went on to say that Brown then just turned his back on Brady, which is what bothered him the most.

The latest Antonio Brown news is indeed disturbing and concerning. We will keep you posted of all developments as they come.

Poll : 0 votes