COVID-19 played major role in Carson Wentz's career collapse with Colts, NFL analyst claims

Carson Wentz was once one of the most highly regarded young quarterbacks in the NFL, possessing the skills and poise to become the face of a franchise. But all that promise soon fell apart, and Chris Simms has an idea of what contributed to his downfall.

Wentz tore his ACL in 2017 and could only watch as then-backup Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl win and established himself as a cult hero. After he was traded by the Eagles in 2021, Wentz bounced back with the Indianapolis Colts, throwing 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

But for the former quarterback-turned-analyst, Wentz did damage to his career during his stint in Indy. Wentz declined to be vaccinated, contracted COVID-19, and played poorly when he returned for the final two games, which caused the team to miss the playoffs and subsequently dump him onto Washington for 2022.

Speaking Thursday on NBC's Pro Football Talk, Simms said (from 4:20):

"I think that irked (Colts owner) Jim Irsay, let alone the things we've heard about Carson Wentz not exactly being, you know, the greatest leader a guy in the locker room. I think that's kind of what led to his demise there with the Indianapolis Colts."

As a Commander, Wentz continued to be inconsistent, eventually culminating in a 24-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 that resulted in his team's elimination from playoff contention. He would be released after the season and has since been a backup for the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

Browns, Carson Wentz have "mutual interest," says insider

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot has reported via league sources that the Browns and Carson Wentz "definitely have mutual interest" in a linkup. However, it will be contingent on Russell Wilson's decision, as the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have also shown interest in the Super Bowl winner.

Should the former second overall pick join, he could be competing with recent trade acquisition Kenny Pickett for the privilege of being what is effectively a bridge spot. With Deshaun Watson not expected to play in 2025 after reinjuring his Achilles tendon, the franchise badly needs a quarterback, whether it be via the draft or free agency.

Both sides also have some history, as the Browns initially passed up on Wentz in the 2016 draft. They traded down with the Eagles for the eighth overall pick (OT Jack Conklin), which they then traded to the Tennessee Titans for the 15th overall pick (WR Corey Coleman).

