"Covid is not keeping me out of the game. The rules are" - Cole Beasley ATTACKS NFL protocols after testing positive

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley is among the small group of NFL players who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. He is also one of the most vocal and had to deactivate his Twitter account earlier this season to silence the backlash.

In what seemed inevitable, Beasley tested positive for COVID this week and is now out for a minimum of 10 days. That means he will not play in Sunday's crucial game against the New England Patriots.

Beasley was quick to post on Instagram about how the NFL rules are keeping him out, and not COVID.

Beasley notes how vaccinated players can play with the virus and how a vaccinated teammate was hospitalized. Both points would be valid, if not for the fact that the rules set by the NFL were clear from the start of the season.

Cole Beasley is not happy with the NFL's protocols

Beasley has every right to choose not to get the vaccine. However, he knew that the risk of testing positive while being unvaccinated meant missing a minimum of 10 days. Aaron Rodgers was the first big-name player to deal with this and Beasley now joins him.

The Bills receiver also tweeted his skepticism regarding the reasoning behind the promotion of the vaccines in general in a reply to a comment left by teammate Jon Feliciano. His views on the vaccine shed light on why he has been so vocal about his stance all throughout the 2021 season.

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills A statement from WR Cole Beasley: A statement from WR Cole Beasley: https://t.co/MWNEHC9Dgv

From a football standpoint, Beasley's stance is hurting his team. Josh Allen now loses his number two receiver ahead of the biggest game of the entire season. The Bills, who already lack a strong rushing attack, are putting more pressure on Allen and Stefon Diggs to carry the load with Beasley out.

Beasley has 76 receptions, which is only six behind Diggs this season. He represents a reliable veteran target for Allen, who has proven to be shaky at times.

Instead of suiting up this week, he will be sitting at home likely airing out his grievances about his placement in the COVID protocols. Which will most likely be a losing battle based on the amount of players who are already vaccinated and with the NFL's rules unlikely to change this season,

Beasley has one more year remaining on his contract. After that, it may be tough for him to find a new team given his age and the fact he has proven to be controversial in 2021 with his vaccine stance.

