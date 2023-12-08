Luke Getsy's Chicago Bears are having another nightmarish season, but the team's offensive coordinator isn't letting that stop him from supporting a charitable cause. The offensive coordinator chose to wear cleats representing Autism Speaks in honor of his daughter Nora, per the Chicago Bears on Twitter/X.

The post got a mix of responses. A few fans cracked tasteless, gross jokes and in turn, got called out by a sea of fans. Here's a look at the jokes as well as the blowback from other fans:

Recapping Luke Getsy's 2023 season

Justin Fields at Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears kicked off the 2023 offseason by landing one of the best receivers the team has had in quite some time in the form of DJ Moore. However, Luke Getsy's offense hasn't been able to take full advantage. The team ranks 20th in yards per game and 25th in passing yards per game.

One of the main troubles has been Justin Fields' health. The league is entering Week 14 and their starting quarterback has played in just eight games. When he has played, he has been up and down, but mostly down.

In the four days between Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, the quarterback threw for eight touchdowns and one interception. However, aside from that brief bright period, Fields hasn't had another multi-touchdown pass game this season. He's only had one more game with more touchdown passes than interceptions as well.

According to Tankathon's stat tracking, the Bears are currently in possession of the first and fifth overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. This leaves the front office with some difficult decisions to make. As the season begins to wind down for the Bears (4-8), the front office will be asking whether now is the time to transition the team to a new era.

Regardless of what the Bears choose at quarterback, Luke Getsy's goals are much more concrete. He has five games to prove that he should be their offensive coordinator in 2024. The opponents remaining on the slate are the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and Green Bay Packers.

There are a few opportunities to put on an offensive show. Now essentially playing spoiler, Getsy is no longer coaching to help extend the season into the playoffs. Rather, he will be coaching to extend his tenure into the 2024 season.

Will he design a game plan to put on a show and stop the negative criticism?