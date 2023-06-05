Cowboys’ All-Pro named 2023’s most overrated athlete at his position

Dallas Cowboys superstar defensive back Trevon Diggs recently found himself on a list that he would probably rather not be on. Bleacher Report released a list designating one person from each position group that will enter the 2023 NFL season as the most overrated players.

Diggs was featured on the list as apparently the most overrated cornerback in the entire league.

The criteria used in generating this opinionated list is based on their overall perception weighed against their actual value on the football field.

Labeling Diggs, or any other player on the list for that matter, as overrated is not necessarily saying that he's not an elite talent at his position. It's simply describing him as a player that many consider more valuable than he actually is.

Here's how Diggs is described in the listing:

"Diggs is an excellent young cornerback. And that big payday is coming because he posted one of the best big-play seasons by a cornerback in recent memory in 2021. But it's that 11-interception season that has skewed perceptions of Diggs and landed him on this list."

Trevon Diggs led all NFL players with 11 interceptions during the 2021 season in his second year in the league. He also returned two of them for touchdowns. His efforts earned him a selection as a first-team All-Pro, while also winning the NFL's Most Improved Player award.

The star cornerback followed up his massive 2021 season with three interceptions in 2022 and a second consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl.

While his playmaking abilities have proven to be his biggest weapon in the Cowboys' defense, he has also been vulnerable to allowing big plays to opposing offenses. He also allowed more yards in coverage than any other player during his breakout 2022 season.

His massive aggressiveness accounts for both his biggest strength as well as his biggest weakness as a defensive ball hawk in the Cowboys' secondary. He's hoping his contributions as a game-changer will earn him a long-term contract extension with Dallas.

Trevon Diggs' contract with the Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Diggs is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

His initial four-year deal is set to expire in the 2024 offseason, potentially making him an unrestricted free agent. While he's consistently expressed that he desires to remain in Dallas, the Cowboys have yet to lock him into a contract extension.

It seems extremely likely that Dallas will keep hold of Diggs, and the real question revolves around the size of the contract extension he receives.

