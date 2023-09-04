Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been on the outlines since his ACL injury. After making his comeback last season, it was clear that the receiver wasn't at his best; of course, few are in their immediate return.

Gallup, who signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract in 2022, finished last season with only 424 yards and four touchdowns from his 14 games (started 11), as he made slow progress from his knee injury.

The mental hurdles needed to overcome were big, and even Gallup mentioned that while the Cowboys were in training camp at Oxnard. But now, he knows that it is time to start producing on the field again.

With Michael Gallup now done with his preseason preparations as the New York Giants come into focus, he is finally feeling good and said that it's go time.

Gallup said via Pro Football Network:

“I feel so good. I just smile all the time. I keep telling folks that I just smile when I walk in here because I know it’s go-time soon.”

Gallup enters this season with a chance to show the football world that he is still the player who put up 1,107 yards in 2019.

Michael Gallup part of three-headed monster on Cowboys offense

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cowboys offense led by Dak Prescott has a genuine three-headed monster in attack. After Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Gallup were previously together, now, Brandin Cooks joins Lamb and Gallup in Mike McCarthy's West Coast offense.

Opposing defenses will have to pick their poison as Lamb requires attention, and so does Cooks, and that leaves Gallup to go about his business. He showed flashes of his talent last season, but now, more than a year removed from his injury and clearly in a better mental and physical state, Gallup could be about to explode.

Of course, this is the NFL, and anything can and will happen throughout the course of a season, but it feels like everything is trending the right way for Gallup to have a big bounce-back season.

With Dallas having a host of offensive weapons that also includes Tony Pollard, Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and others, Michael Gallup will feel good about his chances to reclaim his spot in the Cowboys hierarchy.