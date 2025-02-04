Cowboys’ $89,896,666 Dak Prescott decision could be ‘huge disadvantage,’ insider claims

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back after not making the playoffs in the 2024 NFL season. A major reason was the injury that happened to quarterback Dak Prescott, as he was only healthy to play in eight games.

The Cowboys have dedicated a significant amount of their cap space on the quarterback position and that gives them a tough time to spend on other positions. In the NFC East, there is a massive gap between Dak Prescott's near $90 million 2025 salary cap number and the rest of the division.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seeing the comparison between Dak Prescott's $89,896,666 salary cap number and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts's $21,800,000 salary cap number shows the difference in what the general managers are able to do with the remainder of the roster.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Building the roster is going to be significant and especially in Dallas, they need to figure out how to navigate the cap space and make the team better going forward.

Can the Dallas Cowboys lower Dak Prescott's 2025 salary cap Number?

The Dallas Cowboys can change the salary cap number on quarterback Dak Prescott. They are able to restructure the contract and decrease the salary cap number. However, the dead cap money is going to increase by adding void years and that decreases the amount of money that owner Jerry Jones has to play with in future years.

The cap hit by year currently on his contract has the following totals:

2025: $89,896,666

2026: $67,696,666

2027: $61,691,666

2028: $71,691,666

That is something to understand as currently the Cowboys are one of seven teams with negative cap space according to Over The Cap. Getting the money situation right with the cap space will certainly help them be able to go into contract negotiations with linebacker Micah Parsons this offseason.

There are going to be decisions that Dallas needs to figure out, such as how to restructure some deals or release players from their roster in order to make more cap space available for the team going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.