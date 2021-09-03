Dallas Cowboys' Adam "Pacman" Jones bullied and harrassed security guard before getting cut

Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman “ Jones is one of the most infamous players in recent pro football history.

Jones played 13 years in the league but is known for his off-field exploits rather than his on-field play. Pacman had a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 when he played nine games. He was cut by the team for another off-field incident in which he reportedly beat up a security guard.

You shouldn’t be able to beat up the person that’s being paid to protect you. If you can beat up your security guard, you need a new one. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AUCSTc16X6 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 1, 2021

Pacman Jones tells his side of why the Cowboys released him

The 37-year-old retired NFL defender appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast this week. After being asked by Sharpe about his time with the Cowboys, Jones told his side of the story:

“I went out one night and Jerry (Jones, the Cowboys owner) had these security guards with me," Pacman Jones said. "I go to the bathroom, I swear this is a true story, the security guard is peeing, so I pushed him (in a playful way) he pissed all over himself and he was so mad. So he took a swing at me, my own security guard, I whooped his ass and Jerry was like ‘how you beat up the security I got you.'”

Adam Jones' NFL career

Jones was drafted sixth overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft. He had a great rookie season and continued to be productive on the field for the Titans in his second year in the league.

Off the field, Jones was involved in numerous incidents, including two alleged shootings, domestic violence and speeding. This led to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspending the Titans cornerback for violating the NFL's player conduct policy in April 2007.

Dallas Cowboys

After missing a season and a half, Jones was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he finished the 2008 NFL season.

Cincinnnati Bengals

Pacman was cut by Dallas in 2009 and then played in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before rejoining the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The cornerback played eight seasons with the Bengals, making the Pro Bowl in 2015. He struggled with injuries during his time in Cincinnati and was also suspended in 2017 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Denver Broncos

Jones signed with the Denver Broncos in 2018 but was released in November and later retired from the NFL that year.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha