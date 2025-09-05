"Cowboys already getting screwed": NFL fans blast referees for missing "blatant" holding call on Eagles LT Jordan Mailata vs. Dak Prescott's team

NFL fans weren't happy after referees &quot;missed&quot; a holding call on the Philadelphia Eagles' left tackle Jordan Mailata during Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. X/Twitter account &quot;Rate the Refs&quot; shared a video of Jalen Hurts getting a 9-yard gain, while Mailata allegedly holds his opponent, allowing the quarterback to run free to the first down.The clip raised many eyebrows on social media, with plenty of fans calling out the referees for having a different whistle for the Eagles.&quot;BRUTAL. The refs missed a CLEAR holding call that allowed Jalen Hurts to rush for a first down. Cowboys already getting screwed,&quot; one fan said. Fantasy+ @playfantasyplusLINKBRUTAL. The refs missed a CLEAR holding call that allowed Jalen Hurts to rush for a first down.Cowboys already getting screwed 🫠&quot;Blatant holding @NFL,&quot; another fan tweeted. Red Raider Man🌵 @redraiderman1LINKBlatant holding @NFL&quot;Doesn’t matter who it is, Dallas just doesn’t get holding calls,&quot; another fan wrote. dylan | RG @dylanskowLINKDoesn’t matter who it is, Dallas just doesn’t get holding callsThe criticism didn't stop there, as the referees continue to receive heat from upset fans accusing them of favoring the home team. &quot;Zebras are blind, eagles are holding, stop paying refs,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Even without Micah Parsons the cowboys still can’t get a holding call,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Blatant holding. F***ing joke,&quot; another fan added. The Cowboys and Eagles played at a high level during the first half of this game. Dallas took advantage of Jalen Carter's absence and established its running game early in the contest, but the Eagles also ran the ball and made plays to stay close to their opponents.Jalen Hurts and Javonte Williams turned the game into their personal duel, as they scored twice on the ground. The Eagles finished the first half up 21-20 after Saquon Barkley found the end zone for a 10-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles their first lead of the game (21-17), before Brandon Aubrey hit a 53-yard kick to cut the lead. Jalen Carter was ejected before first scrimmage play of Cowboys-Eagles game Right after kickoff, after Eagles' fullback Ben VanSumeren stayed on the ground for several minutes, Jalen Carter and Dak Prescott got into each other's faces. The third-year defensive tackle spat on the quarterback, which led a referee to throw his flag, eject the Eagles' player and hit the team with a 15-yard penalty.This situation resulted in the Cowboys' first touchdown after Javonte Williams found the end zone for a 1-yard score. Dallas will have plenty of eyes on them this season, more so after a busy offseason put them in a complex position. The post-Micah Parsons era started today and many fans will keep tabs on the &quot;Lone Star&quot; all season long.