Cowboys billionaire owner Jerry Jones gives clear verdict on Tyron Smith's Hall of Fame case

The retirement of legendary Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith was one of the biggest news in the league to start the week. Smith, who played in the league for 14 seasons, ended his career after a one-year stint with the New York Jets.
The first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft was one of the most dominant players of the position in the past decade. Injuries slowed his progress in his final years, but he remained a key part of the Cowboys' offensive line, earning five All-Pros and eight Pro Bowls in the period.
As Dallas' owner, Jerry Jones spoke about Smith's impact during his career and had a message regarding the tackle's legacy. Jones believes that his former player will be immortalized in Canton, Ohio, as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
“There is no doubt in my mind that you’re gonna be in the Hall of Fame. It’s a tragedy that we didn’t get a Super Bowl (with you).”
Jones also declared that Smith will be a member of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor, which recognizes players and coaches who have had a big impact on the franchise:
Why did the Cowboys let Tyron Smith go? Legendary left tackle retired with the Jets
Injuries not only began to impact his performance but also became a problem for the offensive line as a whole. From 2020 to 2022, he played in under 40% of the games; however, he still had one of Dallas' highest cap hits.
As a result, the franchise decided to use their 2022 first-round pick on Tyler Smith. A left tackle out of Tulsa, Tyler transitioned to left guard while developing into Tyron Smith's successor.
He officially moved to left tackle in 2024, when his veteran mentor was out of contract with the franchise. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets that could have reached $20 million with incentives; Dallas had several cap-related issues to address with extensions for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.
He signed a one-day contract to retire from the NFL as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Legendary guard Zack Martin, Smith's teammate for almost a decade, also retired this offseason.
