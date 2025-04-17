Cowboys billionaire owner Jerry Jones gives clear verdict on Tyron Smith's Hall of Fame case

The retirement of legendary Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith was one of the biggest news in the league to start the week. Smith, who played in the league for 14 seasons, ended his career after a one-year stint with the New York Jets.

Ad

The first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft was one of the most dominant players of the position in the past decade. Injuries slowed his progress in his final years, but he remained a key part of the Cowboys' offensive line, earning five All-Pros and eight Pro Bowls in the period.

As Dallas' owner, Jerry Jones spoke about Smith's impact during his career and had a message regarding the tackle's legacy. Jones believes that his former player will be immortalized in Canton, Ohio, as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There is no doubt in my mind that you’re gonna be in the Hall of Fame. It’s a tragedy that we didn’t get a Super Bowl (with you).”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jones also declared that Smith will be a member of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor, which recognizes players and coaches who have had a big impact on the franchise:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why did the Cowboys let Tyron Smith go? Legendary left tackle retired with the Jets

Injuries not only began to impact his performance but also became a problem for the offensive line as a whole. From 2020 to 2022, he played in under 40% of the games; however, he still had one of Dallas' highest cap hits.

As a result, the franchise decided to use their 2022 first-round pick on Tyler Smith. A left tackle out of Tulsa, Tyler transitioned to left guard while developing into Tyron Smith's successor.

Ad

He officially moved to left tackle in 2024, when his veteran mentor was out of contract with the franchise. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets that could have reached $20 million with incentives; Dallas had several cap-related issues to address with extensions for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

He signed a one-day contract to retire from the NFL as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Legendary guard Zack Martin, Smith's teammate for almost a decade, also retired this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.