Cowboys boss Stephen Jones clears the air on Pete Carroll rumor

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their head coach search this offseason, and one name that was linked to them was Pete Carroll. Dallas ultimately hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and made the hiring official on Monday.

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Carroll was contacted for their head coaching vacancy (noted by 105.3 The Fan) by Jerry Jones and he reportedly spoke with the team. It was nothing more than that, as Carroll would agree to become the Las Vegas Raiders' coach on Friday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones told reporters that the team contacted Carroll to discuss his insights on Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer had previously been Carroll's offensive coordinator in Seattle from 2018 to 2020.

ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder tweeted:

"#Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones explained after the news conference yesterday that Jerry Jones called Pete Carroll primarily to discuss his insights on Brian Schottenheimer.

Stephen acknowledged they did ask Carroll his vision for the team if he were hired but said that was it."

Brian Schottenheimer opens up on how Pete Carroll has helped him out as a coach

Brian Schottenheimer has been a football coach since 1997. It wasn't until 2006 that he got his first gig as an NFL offensive coordinator as he served as the New York Jets' OC from 2006-2011. Schottenheimer jumped around from multiple teams, even spending a season coaching in college for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2015.

After a season, he returned to the NFL and served Pete Carroll as Seattle's offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020. During this time, Schottenheimer said he learned a lot, such as learning to be authentic while adjusting to the 'newer' styles of offense that have evolved.

"Going to Seattle was, I would say was critical to my development as a coach. Pete Carroll challenged me in a number of ways," Schottenheimer said. "He challenged me to be authentic, to continue to dive into the relationships that matter, which is your coaches, your players, ownership. He challenged me offensively to be honest with you.

The [Sean]McVay-[Kyle] Shanahan style was taking off, and in Seattle we were competing against Sean and Kyle. So he was pressing me. I just really feel like things changed for me when I went with Pete. I learned a ton from my dad and all the coaches [I've worked with]: Mike [McCarthy], Steve Spurrier, all those guys, but Pete Carroll sharpened my edge and sharpened my view on what I want."

Regarding what Werder said, it makes sense why Dallas phoned Pete Carroll for information. The team likely wanted reassurance from a close guy to Schottenheimer that he was a good fit.

Do you think Schottenheimer will lead the Dallas Cowboys to a better record in 2025 than their 7-10 record last season?

